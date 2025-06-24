Bay of Plenty Federated Farmers has meat and wool, arable and dairy sections.

“We are working hard on getting more farmer engagement,” Mountfort said.

The organisation advocates on behalf of its members to local authorities and, with the national body, to the Government on matters affecting the rural sector.

Mountfort said this had included working closely with Bay of Plenty Regional Council on its freshwater policy and Western Bay of Plenty District Council on its stock movement policy.

Catchment groups have also been up for discussion with the regional council and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Mountfort recently made a trip to Wellington to lobby Parliament for more Queen Elizabeth II (QEII) National Trust funding.

Council rates

A hardy annual is submissions to constituent local authorities on district/regional plans, particularly around the associated rating of the rural area.

Mountfort said Bay of Plenty Federated Farmers scrutinised these very closely with an “is it affordable, sensible, practical” approach.

He said submissions centred on planned rates increases by many councils that were well beyond inflation.

As it is local body election year, Federated Farmers has put together a blueprint for more efficiency and fairness in local government – called Restoring Confidence in Local Decision Making.

This recommends seven changes, including removing the 30% cap on uniform charges (uniform charges enable councils to more fairly/evenly spread costs among landowners compared to property-valued based rates) and lifting the government subsidy for councils on local road and bridge renewal and maintenance from around 50-60% to 90% (to be paid through user charges).

Also under the Bay of Plenty Farmers’ microscope is land-use change, specifically relating to urban growth and a “proliferation” of lifestyle blocks in the province.

This sees the organisation work with constituent district councils, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Tauranga City Council.

“Most years we‘re submitting on the plans and strategies of more than 45 district and regional councils around the country,” Mountfort said.

“Our approach with national and local government is to get alongside the decision-makers early, to help shape legislation and regulation that will work for farmers and rural communities before it is enacted and in force.”

Experienced team

Mountfort said his provincial team had a wealth of experience that members could tap into when they were having difficulties with a council or government agency, or wanted advice or a contact to tackle a farm/agriculture-related issue.

“There are fact sheets members can call up on our website and we organise webinars and workshops on topics of interest.”

Mountfort is also a member of the Bay of Plenty Rural Support Trust and has links with the farm forestry industry.

Growing up in the Matatā area, he returned to the family farm in 2008 after his long stint in the banking world.

Brent and Antonia Mountfort bought the property six years ago.

He said they had always focused on conservation as well as productivity in their farming operation.

More than 80ha of native bush is fenced off, including 29ha protected by QEII covenants.

In addition, 6ha has deer fencing to keep deer out. A further 32ha is planted in pine.

He said they had actively restored waterways, planted native trees and implemented robust pest control measures.

To diversify their income and further integrate conservation into the business, the Mountforts are developing a tourism venture – building a lodge that will allow visitors to experience the farm first-hand.

Brent Mountfort said they actively support the wider community by allowing groups to visit the farm for projects and demonstrations of good farming practices.

His association with Federated Farmers began through attending a meeting of the former Manawahe branch with his father, and ultimately becoming the secretary.

He attended the annual meeting of Bay of Plenty Federated Farmers in 2015, taking on the role of meat and wool sector chair.

Mountfort has been in the top job since 2022.