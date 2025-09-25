Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Federated Farmers boss hopeful latest milk payout could be new norm

Kaye Albyt
RNZ·
3 mins to read

Fonterra has confirmed farmers will receive $10.16 per kilo of milk solids for the season just past. Photo / RNZ, Rebekah Parsons-King

Fonterra has confirmed farmers will receive $10.16 per kilo of milk solids for the season just past. Photo / RNZ, Rebekah Parsons-King

By Kaye Albyt of RNZ

The national president of Federated Farmers believes the latest record farmgate milk payout is possibly the new norm for farmers.

Fonterra has confirmed farmers will receive $10.16 per kilo of milk solids for the season just past.

The dairy co-operative has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save