Farriery contest a first for Wānaka A&P show

A new farriery competition will take place at next month’s Wānaka A&P Show. Photo / Supplied

The centuries-old art of blacksmithing will be on full display at next month’s Wānaka A&P Show, with a new farriery competition entering the line-up.

For the first time in the show’s 86-year history, show visitors will be able to watch horseshoes being made from scratch and fitted to Clydesdale horses, combining traditional blacksmithing craftsmanship and equine foot health expertise.

Four teams of professional farriers from around New Zealand and Australia will be judged by world-renowned English farrier Dave Duckett.

Competition organiser and Selwyn Forge farrier Gareth Griffiths said the competition was a unique opportunity for crowds to see the process and allowed farriers to learn from one another.

“It’s getting fellow guys who are in the industry together and learning off of each other,” Griffiths said.

“In my opinion, it’s a knowledge-gaining opportunity and competition is the best way to do that, because you’re getting these people who do it all the time, but no one ever sees it,” he said.

The newly introduced competition spans the show’s two days.

On Friday, March 10 the four time-trialled teams will construct the tongs and bar needed to make a horseshoe from straight steel, within two and a half hours.

The following day, the teams must correctly shoe two hooves of an assigned Clydesdale - from a straight bar - within an hour and 15 minutes.

Judge Dave Duckett has worked in the industry for more than four decades, but the Wānaka A&P Show event marks his first trip to New Zealand.

Wānaka A&P Show visitors will be able to see horseshoes being made from scratch. Photo / Supplied

His theory “Duckett’s Dot” - a specific anatomically recognised point in a horse’s hoof - is well-known within farrier and vetting circles across the globe.

Wānaka A&P Show livestock coordinator Fe Howie said show visitors would have a front-row seat to all the action.

“It’s really neat that we can have them here and shows people just how much of a skilled profession this is,” she said.

The Wānaka A&P Show will be held on Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11.