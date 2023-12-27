Troy Hall, 32, was electrocuted nine years ago by powerlines when he was up in a cherry picker picking avocados.

This year, The Country radio show’s executive producer Rowena Duncum caught up with Farmstrong farmers from all over New Zealand to talk about how they tackle life’s challenges and look after their wellbeing. She was so impressed with the results she decided to share their stories here.

Calling Troy Hall “lucky” is a bit of an understatement.

Hall was on a ladder working in an avocado orchard in 2011 when he was electrocuted – twice.

The first one went directly through his head and effectively “killed him”.

The second one went through his chest and brought him back to life about 30 seconds later.

If that wasn’t traumatic enough, the second jolt left Hall engulfed in flames.

He wasn’t expected to live, let alone walk again, but he defied the odds and now shares his experience to help others not be so complacent with workplace safety.

Here, he speaks to The Country’s Rowena Duncum about his upbringing, transition to agriculture and long journey to recovery.

Listen below:

What is Farmstrong?

Farming is a job with a unique set of challenges.

Many are hard to predict or control. They range from climate events like drought and flood to fluctuations in commodity prices, changing government legislation and new technology.

Along with these external factors, come the demands of running any business – financial and production planning, managing cash flow, hiring and managing staff, succession planning etc.

These pressures aren’t going to disappear so it’s vital that farmers develop the skills and resilience to cope.

Research shows many farmers are great at looking after their equipment and stock, but, like other New Zealanders, they can neglect their own wellbeing.

As an industry, we can’t afford to let these pressures reach the point where they damage productivity and affect the lives of families.

Farmstrong is an initiative to help farmers, growers and their families to cope with the ups and downs of farming by sharing things they can do to look after themselves and the people in their business.

Find out more about Farmstrong here.