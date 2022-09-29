Farmstrong's Live Well, Farm Well Podcast: Kane Brisco

South Taranaki dairy farmer Kane Brisco. Photo / Farm Fit NZ Facebook

Kane Brisco is a dairy farmer from Ohangai, (near Hawera) in Taranaki, milking 350 cows.

Because a lot of farmers carry strains, niggles and stress that make the job harder than it needs to be, Brisco's on a mission to change that and make farming easier again.

He's set up a gym on his farm in South Taranaki using farm equipment (like 20L water containers) and runs Farmfit boot camps for local farmers.

And, if that's not enough, Brisco's just written his own book - Tools for the Top Paddock.

Here, he speaks to The Country's Rowena Duncum about how to make farming easier for the mind and the body.

About Farmstrong:

Farming is a job with a unique set of challenges.

Many are hard to predict or control. They range from climate events like drought and flood to fluctuations in commodity prices, changing government legislation and new technology.

Along with these external factors, come the demands of running any business – financial and production planning, managing cash flow, hiring and managing staff, succession planning etc.

These pressures aren't going to disappear so it's vital that farmers develop the skills and resilience to cope.

Research shows many farmers are great at looking after their equipment and stock, but, like other New Zealanders, they can neglect their own wellbeing.

As an industry, we can't afford to let these pressures reach the point where they damage productivity and affect the lives of families.

Farmstrong is an initiative to help farmers, growers and their families to cope with the ups and downs of farming by sharing things they can do to look after themselves and the people in their business.

