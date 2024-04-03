Farmstrong: The Bitches’ Box comedy show tour

The Bitches Box comedy show is the brainchild of actresses Emma Newborn and Amelia Dunbar.

The Bitches Box comedy show is the brainchild of actresses Emma Newborn and Amelia Dunbar.

Content brought to you by Farmstrong

Monthly on The Country radio show, Jamie Mackay catches up with a Farmstrong farmer, someone who is doing the right thing when it comes to looking after the top paddock.

Farmstrong has teamed up with the Rural Support Trust to bring The Bitches’ Box: Episode 4 comedy show, to rural communities hit by last year’s floods, bringing a bit of silliness, fun and laughter to these areas.

There will be twelve shows in total covering the East Coast.

The content will be very familiar to farmers and growers, in fact, anyone who has a dog will be able to identify with the show.

Mackay caught up with actors Emma Newborn and Amelia Dunbar who are revisiting their most loved dog characters in a fast-paced, multi-character comedy that has made them “world famous in rural NZ”.

Dunbar plays the country bumpkin, and in real life, she farms and along with her family, has just won the Balance Farm Environment Award for Canterbury.

Mackay asked, “How does the family four-way partnership work with four couples all working on the farm?”

“The key is that everyone has their own area that they focus on,” Dunbar said.

Newborn, who plays the city slicker, is Auckland born and bred, but nine months ago made the break for a quieter life down South.

The Bitches’ Box has seen them perform at both the Edinburgh and Melbourne Comedy Festivals; in fact, they have both performed the role of a sheepdog for over a decade.

This performance will see the addition of a sheep to their repertoire.

So, make sure you round up the family, friends, and neighbours and get along to this hilarious comedy that looks at muster time on a high-country station, all from a dog’s point of view.

You will be guaranteed a fun night out and plenty of laughs.

To book, all you need to do is head to the Farmstrong website.

Tickets are $15 which includes a BBQ. So, mark your calendar, and knock off early so you can get there for the 6.30 BBQ, with the show commencing at 7.30 pm.