Farms a magnet for thieves

Quad bikes and chainsaws top thieves' lists as the new dairy season nears.

By Rowena Duncum

April is always a bit of a strange month in agriculture. The dairy season is nearing to a close for spring calving herds, the last of the lambs are on their way down the road, most of the harvest is coming to an end, autumn fertiliser is being flown in or trucked on to properties.

Fair to say, though, it’s not really the most exciting month on-farm. Save for one small detail. It means duck shooting is just around the corner.

Up and down the country, maimai’s are spruced up, decoys dusted off and plans hatched ahead of the first weekend in May. What a time to be alive.

Of course, after duck shooting, the next item on the rural calendar is Moving Day on June 1.

For the uninitiated, this is basically the start of a new dairy season, when a large number of dairy farming families, sharemilkers, contract milkers and employees move to new farms. Some estimates number them at 5000.

In many cases, cattle are also being shifted from place to place, as is farm equipment.

As someone who has partaken in the June 1 barn dance on many occasions, I know just how much of a masterclass in logistics it can be. And, this year, there’s also an added layer to navigate if your origin or destination has been impacted by Cyclones Hale or Gabrielle.

Unfortunately though, there’s also a small subsection of humanity to contend with.

In the run-in to Moving Day (which normally encompasses a fortnight, rather than just June 1), rural insurer FMG has seen an increase in theft claims, right around the country.

Higher value, easily re-sellable items – things like quad bikes, chainsaws, tools, and fuel – are magnets for thieves.

Thankfully, there are quite a few steps those off on a new adventure can take when packing up.

Don’t give thieves a free pass

Look, I’m the first to put my hand up and say I’m an absolute shocker for this. But even if you’ve “been leaving the keys in it for years,” don’t make it easy for thieves to walk away with your hard-earned vehicles or bikes. Just take the keys out.

And, if you can, park them in a shed at night. It’s also a savvy idea to use high-spec padlocks on sheds and consider installing security lighting and security cameras around buildings at your new place – advancements in technology mean these are much more affordable now. You can always remove these again later and take them to the next place.

As you’re packing up, take time to record the name, make, model, and serial numbers of your assets

Even something as simple as snapping a photo of the item and its information sticker, or manual, to save for future reference, can make a difference down the track. Similarly, if you know someone handy with an engraver, putting your driver’s license number on items can really help – so if it is stolen and recovered, police can easily identify it.

Look out for each other

As you’re moving between farms, moving stock, or heading to town for supplies, just keep an eye out for unfamiliar vehicles and trailers. Thieves don’t always operate under the cover of darkness and can be pretty brazen at times. If you see something suspicious, report it to the police – either on 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 if it’s not an emergency. Little things like this can make a huge difference for the community as a whole.

June 1 is also a common renewal date for insurance and retaining continuity of cover is important for two reasons. Firstly, so you don’t have to worry about it when moving, and, secondly, so your gear is covered on the way to a new property.

FMG has specialist transit insurance policies, including livestock transit. With the recent flooding, you may need to consider cover for transportation risks.

While it is a lot of work for those moving this season, it’s also an exciting time of new beginnings, so all the best. And for those duck shooting – be safe and go well. See you out there.

