Farmlands appoints Dr Claire Nicholson as director

Dr Claire Nicholson. Photo / Supplied

Dr Claire Nicholson (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāruahine, Ngāti Kahungnunu) has been appointed to Farmlands' Board of Directors.

Nicholson is a director of Parininihi ki Waitōtara Inc (PKW) and chief executive of Sirona Animal Health.

She is a member of the Māori, Stakeholders and Science Advisory Groups for the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre and a member of the industry advisory group for a joint government and University of Otago project, developing new antimicrobials for the animal health sector.

Previously, Nicholson was general manager for animal health company Intervet in New Zealand.

Farmlands chair, Rob Hewett said he was "delighted" to welcome Nicholson to the Farmlands' Board.

"Claire has more than twenty years professional experience relevant to Farmlands in veterinary science and animal health, agribusiness, business development and marketing, technical research, environment and governance."

Hewett said Nicholson's appointment further strengthened the experience and perspectives of the Board at an important time for Farmlands.

"Her experience in, and commitment to, innovation will be valuable as Farmlands' management team, led by recently-appointed CEO Tanya Houghton, delivers on a broad programme of renewal and change."

Nicholson said she was looking forward to her new role.

"Having been involved in many sectors of the rural industry for over 20 years, I am excited to join Farmlands at this time.

"I look forward to offering my experience gained from a range of organisations to help Farmlands deliver improvements for shareholders, customers and partners."

Dr Nicholson has a Bachelor of Veterinary Science. She is a graduate of the Hillary Leadership Programme, the Agri-Women's Development Trust's Accelerator Programme and Fonterra's Governance Development Programme.