Farming Expo at Wairoa could fill a gap after region loses three A and P shows this year

A working dog training demonstration at the East Coast Farming Expo in Wairoa earlier this year. Photo / Supplied.

The East Coast Farming Expo in Wairoa is shaping as possibly the big agricultural event in Hawke's Bay and the East Coast over the summer after three A and P Show cancellations and possibly more to come.

First held in 2016, when badly affected by heavy rain, the 2022 Expo is scheduled for February 23-24, again at the Wairoa showgrounds, and could still go ahead in Covid-19 level 2 conditions without general public admission if those conditions are in place at the time, says event manager Sue Wilson.

The region has already lost the Poverty Bay, Hawke's Bay and Central Hawke's Bay A and P shows, which had been scheduled for October and November.

The Wairoa A and P Show, scheduled for January 15, is, along with all other events throughout the country in the balance, with a committee meeting this week for an update. However, a decision is not expected before December 1.

The cancellations, including all A and P shows in the North Island pre-Christmas, and several in the South Island including the Golden Bay show which was to have been held in Takaka on the same day as the Wairoa show, have been devastating for farming communities which have had multi-generational days-out at the shows dating back well over a century.

Which is where other events come in, particularly if the pandemic circumstances haven't improved in time for the show.

Wilson says: "If there is one thing we can all take out of lockdown times is the value of having some mates around, and the Expo is most definitely a place where you can have a good yarn. This is all about farmers connecting with agribusiness and innovators."

The Expo is owned by Wairoa Community Development Trust and chairman Sefton Alexander.

He says in such challenging Covid-affected times, it is becoming harder and harder to have those face-to-face conversations that are so important on so many levels.

"The Expo is where that can happen.

"It is a place where farmers can comfortably talk to people who bring a lot to the industry."

Property Brokers rural and lifestyle area manager for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne Mike Heard says the company's support of the Expo is an easy one.

"We believe in the rural sector as the heart and soul of our region.

"The opportunity to sponsor this event is such a privilege as it sits well with our family values as a company right across New Zealand.

"The sheep and beef industry on the east coast has a huge financial and holistic impact on our region and needs to be supported. The need for innovation and support in an ever-changing world is paramount to the ongoing success of meat and figure production not only in our region, but across the nation."

Wilson is currently seeking trade exhibitors for the Expo while also planning a programme of events including a Wednesday trade breakfast and seminars.