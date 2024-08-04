But Michelle Borrie said there was plenty learned along the way.

The fire investigation found that the fire had begun as a result of lint build-up in the dryer’s filter.

Borrie said cleaning the lint filter out might be the difference between life and death.

She said insurance was there for physical damage but “I know we would all find it much harder to sleep at night had a life had been lost so close to home”.

FMG advice services manager Angela Taylor said dryers were a convenient option this time of year.

“Following the winter solstice, we know the days are at their shortest, the temperatures low and weather inclement.

“It is hard to get washing dry on the line and people often need to resort to using tumble dryers to get the job done.”

The remains of Borrie's dryer.

The insurer noted that unsurprisingly, house fire claims increased significantly during the winter months and that already they had seen more than 126 claims relating to house fires in the first half of this year.

“Clogged vents, ducts and filters are the primary causes of dryer fires.”

Taylor had a few recommendations for those using tumble dryers to avoid the risk of overheating, or a fire starting.

Clean the lint filter between each load. Lint build-up can result in filters overheating and igniting even after the dryer is turned off.

Don’t overload the dryer. Overloading can cause excessive heat to build up. Allow for at least a quarter of the dryer to be free so items can move around and aerate.

Use the correct settings. If you must use the dryer for items soiled with fats and oils, such as tea towels, ensure you hot wash first and use the lowest heat setting on the dryer with a cycle that includes a cooldown period.

“Rest assured the days will keep getting longer and the washing line will be back in action in no time. But in the interim – clean that lint filter!”

It is not just tumble dryers that contribute to house fires.

Analysis of FMG’s claims over five years showed that the majority of FMG’s house fire claims are caused by

• Electrical and wiring faults

• Kitchen fires

• Chimney and fireplace accidents.



