Volunteers from Pastoraloup watch over a flock of sheep in the hills above Villebois-les-Pins in central France. Photo / Jean-Philippe Ksiazek, AFP

Carrying staffs like shepherds, Sophie Morice-Couteau and Geoffroy Galliot inspect the nets of a sheepfold on a steep slope in the Baronnies massif, part of their daily mission to keep wolves away.

The two Bretons are volunteers who signed up to protect the flock belonging to farmer Nathalie Welker in the Drome Provencal, in France’s southeast, from wolf attacks, which have become so common that she feels under “pressure” from the predators.

“The wolves are here, there’s nothing to be done about that, so we need to find a response,” said Welker, 57, wearing a T-shirt that reads: “I’m a farmer and proud of it”, as she looked across her sun-drenched valley.

Wolves have made a comeback in Europe, multiplying attacks on livestock and causing angry reactions from farmers, some of whom say the predators should be shot on sight.

The European Union recently downgraded wolves from “strictly protected” to “protected”, making such killings easier.