“Even as farmers face increasing demands from consumers and markets, they are stepping up, demonstrating adaptability and a clear focus on long-term sustainability.”

While confidence and pride were evident, DairyNZ said the report also highlighted key areas of concern.

Rising farm expenses - particularly for feed and fertiliser – were the top challenge for individual farmers, closely followed by regulatory compliance impacts.

At a sector level, the need for greater long-term regulatory certainty emerged as the most pressing issue, with many farmers wanting clearer, more practical and enduring rules.

“Like many New Zealanders, farmers are feeling the pressure from persistently higher costs of doing business, which directly affects day-to-day operations,” Parker said.

He said regulatory certainty remained a significant concern for dairy farmers.

“We hear those concerns – that’s why we’re actively working across the sector and with local and central governments to advocate for practical, enduring, evidence-based solutions that work for farmers.”

The report found that environmental and climate-related challenges also remained top priorities for farmers.

DairyNZ chief executive Campbell Parker.

Many sought better access to tools that helped reduce their environmental footprint, and asked for fit-for-purpose regulations that supported real progress on-farm.

Parker said DairyNZ had invested in critical areas to support profitability and sustainability and help meet these challenges.

This included animal care, pasture resilience, animal genetic gain, water quality and robust biosecurity.

“There is a lot to balance,” Parker said.

“But with the right science, support, and relationships – grounded in evidence and trust – we believe the future is bright for the sector, for farmers, for rural communities, and for all New Zealanders who benefit from their hard work.”

The full View from the Cowshed 2025 report is available here.