DairyNZ has released its View from the Cowshed report for 2025. Photo / DairyNZ
New Zealand dairy farmers are feeling proud and increasingly positive about the future of their sector, according to DairyNZ’s latest View from the Cowshed report released today at Fieldays.
The nationwide survey of dairy farmers reveals that nearly 85% are proud to work in the sector, and over three-quarters believethe outlook for dairying will remain stable or improve over the next three years.
DairyNZ said this signalled a lift in confidence despite ongoing challenges.
DairyNZ chief executive Campbell Parker said the findings painted a picture of a passionate, resilient and progressive sector.
“What stands out clearly is farmers’ pride in their work and their deep commitment to animal welfare, environmental stewardship and their communities,” Parker said.
At a sector level, the need for greater long-term regulatory certainty emerged as the most pressing issue, with many farmers wanting clearer, more practical and enduring rules.
“Like many New Zealanders, farmers are feeling the pressure from persistently higher costs of doing business, which directly affects day-to-day operations,” Parker said.
He said regulatory certainty remained a significant concern for dairy farmers.
“We hear those concerns – that’s why we’re actively working across the sector and with local and central governments to advocate for practical, enduring, evidence-based solutions that work for farmers.”
The report found that environmental and climate-related challenges also remained top priorities for farmers.
Many sought better access to tools that helped reduce their environmental footprint, and asked for fit-for-purpose regulations that supported real progress on-farm.
Parker said DairyNZ had invested in critical areas to support profitability and sustainability and help meet these challenges.
This included animal care, pasture resilience, animal genetic gain, water quality and robust biosecurity.
“There is a lot to balance,” Parker said.
“But with the right science, support, and relationships – grounded in evidence and trust – we believe the future is bright for the sector, for farmers, for rural communities, and for all New Zealanders who benefit from their hard work.”