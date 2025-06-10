Advertisement
Farmer confidence growing but challenges remain: DairyNZ’s View from the Cowshed 2025

DairyNZ has released its View from the Cowshed report for 2025. Photo / DairyNZ

New Zealand dairy farmers are feeling proud and increasingly positive about the future of their sector, according to DairyNZ’s latest View from the Cowshed report released today at Fieldays.

The nationwide survey of dairy farmers reveals that nearly 85% are proud to work in the sector, and over three-quarters believe

