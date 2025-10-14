Culverden dairy farmer John Faulkner looks set to be elected to the Canterbury Regional Council, based on preliminary results.
Culverden farmer John Faulkner admits to being “excited and apprehensive” as he contemplates being a new Canterbury regional councillor.
As of 10am, with special votes still to be counted, Faulkner had 9764 votes and looked set to join sitting councillor Claire McKay (11,837 votes) in representing North Canterbury at theEnvironment Canterbury council table.
Based on preliminary results, Faulkner is 274 votes ahead of sitting councillor Grant Edge (9490 votes).
Faulkner, a dairy farmer and former chairman of the Hurunui-Waiau Uwha Zone Committee, said he was an advocate for addressing the region’s freshwater and environmental challenges.
“With local government and Resource Management Act reforms continuing to progress at pace, this new council needs to work together to find a pathway forward for the future of Waitaha – what is good for mana whenua is good for the region.”
McKay has served as the mana whenua representative on the Selwyn District Council, is a lawyer and an independent hearings commissioner.
“I’m looking forward to working alongside councillors, mana whenua, and our communities to make well-informed decisions that deliver real results for Canterbury’s people and environment.”
The new council is due to meet on Wednesday, October 29, where the councillors will be sworn in and the new chairperson and deputy chairperson will be elected.
Environment Canterbury preliminary results:
North Canterbury/Ōpukepuke Regional Constituency (two vacancies):