Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Farm vehicle safety under spotlight after fatal ATV accidents

By Steve Edwards
SunLive·
4 mins to read

WorkSafe New Zealand doesn’t want a repeat of scenes like this on farms across the country.

WorkSafe New Zealand doesn’t want a repeat of scenes like this on farms across the country.

A series of fatal accidents in recent months has tragically highlighted safety needs when operating farm vehicles and machinery on farms.

Last month, a person died and three others were seriously injured after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rolled on a farm in Central Otago.

Earlier this year, two people died

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save