ATVs and quad bikes

WorkSafe New Zealand said five people have already died in agriculture-related accidents between January and May this year, consistent with last year.

While WorkSafe’s investigations were still ongoing, central regional manager Nigel Formosa said it appeared that every one of these deaths involved a farm vehicle, mostly ATVs and quad bikes.

“The impact of these deaths on the victim’s whānau, friends and communities can’t be measured,” he said.

“In many instances, it’s the farmer’s own family who makes the call at the end of the day when they haven’t returned home.”

Following a WorkSafe investigation, a farm manager was recently sentenced for health and safety failures after a quad bike flipped at low speed and killed a farm worker on an Eketāhuna dairy farm in November 2022.

The bike was purchased second-hand and had no crush protection device installed, Formosa said.

Worn brakes, uneven tyre pressure and poor suspension were among the defects found on the bike.

No excuse

WorkSafe New Zealand central regional manager Nigel Formosa. Photo / Supplied

“There’s no excuse for letting your farm vehicle maintenance slide,” Formosa said.

“Ideally, maintenance checks are done regularly by a mechanic in line with the manufacturer’s recommendation.

“This tragedy should be the lightning rod the agriculture sector needs to up its game on quad bike safety.”

This followed WorkSafe issuing a Safety Alert on the importance of checking and servicing quad bikes after a farm manager died of injuries when the wheels of his quad bike suddenly locked, causing the machine to roll and crush the driver, on an Ashburton farm in June 2022.

A post-accident inspection showed the quad bike’s drive belt had broken.

“Farming is a way of life for many people in New Zealand, and health and safety must be part of this way of life,” Formosa said.

He said sloped surfaces and steep terrain could also be especially problematic and have been a factor in many cases.

“Doing a risk assessment of terrain and tasks must be the top priority for farm workers before getting on a farm vehicle, especially at this time of the year.

“This is a time of year when we are experiencing variable weather and growth, and variable ground conditions.

“Sadly, based on the last couple of years, when we see this, we also see a spike in the number of fatalities.”

He said decisions made in an instant on the farm could be the difference between life and death.

“Farm vehicle incidents are one of the top two causes of workplace deaths in Aotearoa, which is why agriculture is a priority sector under WorkSafe’s new strategy.”

Formosa said WorkSafe was targeting the biggest risks and working with the sector to improve health and safety in agriculture.

“But the people with the most power to influence this are those on the ground each day doing the work.”

Safety messages

Agriculture accounts for around 25% of serious acute harm in New Zealand, while having only 6% of the employment.

WorkSafe’s messages to reduce harm on farms:

Install a crush protection or rollover protection device on your quad bike.

Choose the right vehicle for the job, including when using a trailer or carrying loads, and ensure that the driver is competent.

Always use a seatbelt where one is fitted and a helmet.

Consider undergoing quad bike training.

Prioritise maintenance. That should cover attachments, good tyres and brakes.

Remember, tired people make mistakes.

Ensure that the vehicle is safely stopped and the brakes are fully engaged before getting off.

Watch where you are going and don’t drive distracted. Stop if you need to look at something else.

Don’t be afraid to seek assistance when you need to – neighbouring farmers are always more than willing to lend a hand.

WorkSafe data shows 668 serious harm, injury or illness notifications concerning quad bikes between 2010 and 2022.

Coronial statistics recorded that 99 people were killed in quad bike incidents between 2007 and 2019, the majority of which happened at work.

WorkSafe has a range of advice for farmers on its website, including information on choosing the right farm vehicle, the safe use of quad bikes, tractors, motorbikes and side-by-sides.