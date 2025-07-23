WorkSafe New Zealand doesn’t want a repeat of scenes like this on farms across the country.
A series of fatal accidents in recent months has tragically highlighted safety needs when operating farm vehicles and machinery on farms.
Last month, a person died and three others were seriously injured after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rolled on a farm in Central Otago.
Earlier this year, two people diedin ATV accidents, while a company was sentenced for an incident in which a farm worker was crushed to death by a hydraulic tailgate on a trailer in a farm shed in Canterbury.
In July last year, four farmers were killed in separate quad bike accidents in just three weeks.
All four incidents coincided with the start of lambing and calving season.
“In many instances, it’s the farmer’s own family who makes the call at the end of the day when they haven’t returned home.”
Following a WorkSafe investigation, a farm manager was recently sentenced for health and safety failures after a quad bike flipped at low speed and killed a farm worker on an Eketāhuna dairy farm in November 2022.
The bike was purchased second-hand and had no crush protection device installed, Formosa said.
Worn brakes, uneven tyre pressure and poor suspension were among the defects found on the bike.
No excuse
“There’s no excuse for letting your farm vehicle maintenance slide,” Formosa said.
“Ideally, maintenance checks are done regularly by a mechanic in line with the manufacturer’s recommendation.
“This tragedy should be the lightning rod the agriculture sector needs to up its game on quad bike safety.”
This followed WorkSafe issuing a Safety Alert on the importance of checking and servicing quad bikes after a farm manager died of injuries when the wheels of his quad bike suddenly locked, causing the machine to roll and crush the driver, on an Ashburton farm in June 2022.
A post-accident inspection showed the quad bike’s drive belt had broken.
“Farming is a way of life for many people in New Zealand, and health and safety must be part of this way of life,” Formosa said.