Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Family opens petting farm for kids to enjoy animals up close in Ōhaupō - On The Up

Coast & Country writer·Coast & Country News·
4 mins to read

Amber with a favourite pony, Poppy. Photo / Catherine Fry

Amber with a favourite pony, Poppy. Photo / Catherine Fry

Inspired by their children’s love of animals, Amber and Rick Millen set up Kaipaki Farmyard in Ōhaupō. Coast & Country’s Catherine Fry finds out more.

After seeing the pleasure their own three children got from their interactions with animals throughout their childhood, Amber and Rick Millen set about converting their

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save