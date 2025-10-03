Amber with a favourite pony, Poppy. Photo / Catherine Fry
Inspired by their children’s love of animals, Amber and Rick Millen set up Kaipaki Farmyard in Ōhaupō. Coast & Country’s Catherine Fry finds out more.
After seeing the pleasure their own three children got from their interactions with animals throughout their childhood, Amber and Rick Millen set about converting their7.28-hectare lifestyle block into a petting farm where others could share the experience of being around animals.
The family has lived on their lifestyle block since 2013, and, in 2019, they were looking at adding to their already large menagerie of animals and opening it to the public.
“While the Covid-19 lockdowns affected our main cafe business of 20 years as we had to shut it for months, it actually gave us the time to work together on the farmyard concept and open in 2022,” Amber said.