EU deforestation rules: NZ beef and wood exporters may face extra costs

By Monique Steele
RNZ
Beef exporters will need to prove to the EU that their products have not come from land that was recently deforested. Photo / Meat Industry Association

By Monique Steele of RNZ

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay has apologised to New Zealand’s top beef exporters for extra costs they are likely to face because of the European Union’s new anti-deforestation rules.

Exporters sending products such as beef, leather or logs will have to prove their products have not

