Equifest 2020 gallops ahead despite Covid restrictions

Equifest Event Ambassador, Ellie Harrison. Photo / Supplied by Kelly Wilson

Horse lovers throughout the country are gathering in Taupo for Equifest, which is kicking off tomorrow at Taupo's National Equestrian Centre.

The new national event will celebrate all things equine; combining education, competition, shopping and night shows.

The three-day festival will bring equine experts and horse lovers together from around the country, which is what the industry needs after a challenging year of distance, NOTE organisers say NOTE

Held at the National Equestrian Centre, Equifest will include a marketplace of 160 exhibitors, night shows, 80 educational seminars and 50 competitions and demonstrations.

This year's event is headlined by Equifest ambassadors Vicki, Kelly and Amanda Wilson, and world-class horsemanship trainers Russell Higgins and Ben Longwell.

Equifest Event Ambassador, Vicki Wilson. Photo / Supplied by Kelly Wilson

Equifest 2020 will also be home to the experts; including Jody Hartstone, Bryan McVicar, Murray Riches, Julie Malcolm, Bex Tasker and Ellie Harrison.

The sold-out night shows will provide ticket holders the opportunity to see some of New Zealand's best riders in Friday's Festival of Speed and high flying acrobatic entertainment in Saturday's Festival of Magic.

Event Owner and Director, Ammie Hardie of Core Events said she was excited for the gates to open tomorrow.

Equifest Event Ambassador, Amanda Wilson. Photo / Supplied by Kelly Wilson

"I anticipated huge challenges pulling a national event together during a pandemic, but my team and I believed in Equifest so strongly, we steamed ahead. The response has been incredible, we've been overwhelmed by public and industry support. I can't wait to see everyone together to celebrate everything we all love about horses."

Equifest 2020 will be held this weekend, November 27, 28, 29 at the National Equestrian Centre in Taupo.

General day admission is Adults $30, Child $20, children under 5 years are free.

All tickets, including 3-Day passes can be purchased online at equifest.co.nz or at the gate.