Home / The Country

Environmental lawyers’ bid for reassessment of weedkilling glyphosate rejected

RNZ
4 mins to read

Glyphosate is the main ingredient in weedkillers like Roundup. Photo / 123rf

By Monique Steele of RNZ

Environmental lawyers say they remain concerned about the risks posed by glyphosate-based products, the most commonly used herbicide in Aotearoa, despite a rejection in the High Court.

Last week, the High Court dismissed the Environmental Law Initiative’s (ELI) challenge of the

