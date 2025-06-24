Council chair Nicol Horrell said he was under the impression the figure was in the 20s, but didn’t think the vacancies were impacting the day-to-day running of the council.

“When you go through a restructure, there’s always a wee bit of settling in,” Horrell said.

“A lot of people have changed jobs and that takes probably a little bit of time to settle down,” he said.

“But overall, no, I don’t have any great concerns.”

Horrell said there were some positions the council wasn’t rushing to fill and fewer people doing the work was positive from a ratepayer’s standpoint.

Environment Southland said in April it was creating 58 new roles as part of the restructure, but has since changed that figure to 56.

As of Monday, there were three positions advertised on its website.

Council general manager people and governance, Amy Kubrycht, said some of the vacancies were being recruited under priority, while others would be phased in under the council’s Long-Term Plan.

The council was using contractors, third-party suppliers and secondments to help in areas where there were vacancies, Kubrycht said.

“Our people are continuing to deliver their work programmes and have been doing a great job as we transition to the new structure.”

The council previously said it would undertake a contestable selection and expression-of-interest process, with open recruitment for unfilled positions.

If employees were unable to secure new roles within the restructure, they would be made redundant and receive a payout in accordance with employment agreements.

A proposal document from February showed there were 212 roles at the organisation.

