Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Environment Southland restructure leaves 48 roles unfilled

By
Local Democracy Reporter - Gisborne·The Country·
2 mins to read

Environment Southland underwent a major restructure earlier this year. Photo / Simon Baker

Environment Southland underwent a major restructure earlier this year. Photo / Simon Baker

The chairman of a southern regional council says he is surprised by the number of available vacancies following a recent restructure.

Environment Southland disestablished 51 roles and created 56 new ones in a shake-up which impacted almost a quarter of staff this year.

When the proposal went live in February,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country