DNA testing has confirmed they’re genetically distinct from more than 70 other goat breeds worldwide.
“Their ancestors were believed to be a mix of now-extinct Old English goats and a rare South African breed, introduced to Arapawa Island in the Marlborough Sounds during Captain James Cook’s second and third voyages in the 1770s,” Sutherland explained.
Captain Cook’s journals told of goats being gifted, smuggled ashore, and even taken home to England.
One female goat aboard the Endeavour reportedly circumnavigated the globe twice, supplying high-cream-content milk for the crew and eventually retiring in Cook’s garden as a pet for his sons.
“These goats are part of our colonial history,” Sutherland said.
“They represent the first contact between Māori and Europeans.
“They didn’t choose to be here; like many of us, they adapted and made a life.”
For more than 200 years, the Arapawa goats lived in isolation, evolving into their own distinct breed.
They adapted to the island’s environment, forming tight-knit herds, dispersing and regrouping, developing unique colourings depending on their lineage.