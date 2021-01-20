Emergency rescue of 2000 eels in Hauraki Plains

DRY DRAINS: Tau and members of the Ngati Paoa emergency response team at the Hauraki Plains where eels are being rescued. Photo / Alison Smith

Some 2000 eels were evacuated from a blocked waterway of the Hauraki Plains after an emergency rescue was called last week by local iwi.

The eels - or tuna in Māori - rely on moving, oxygenated cool fresh tidal water from the Piako River which in turn leads to the Firth of Thames.

But Iwi Katikati Ngati Paoa say silt has blocked the passages designed to allow native eels to traverse between hot streams and the river, leaving the creatures trapped and in crisis.

WRC manages 41 pieces of infrastructure aimed at keeping the plains from being inundated by tide and more than 100 structures overall on the plains.

The iwi is calling for an emergency drought response and an urgent review of all flood management infrastructure on the Hauraki Plains.

"We gave them an emergency drought response plan three months ago and it still hasn't come out," says Ngāti Pāoa kaitiaki Tau Hikaiti Paora.

"It's about how we move together, and we must, because our taonga is at risk."

I've seen them dry like this a number of years but it seems to be more frequent and longer Tau Paora

"I've seen [the waterway] dry like this a number of years but it seems to be more frequent and longer, with more mortality, including birdlife. So I'm putting out there on my whenua what's happening."

Ngati Paoa brought in their own contractors to save the native creatures as pest fish began floating belly up in the drains at Hopai east Rd near Ngatea.

The iwi has set up a business taking water quality sampling and soil testing.

"I've been involved with thousands of tuna on this site and today we pulled out another 350 eels," Tau said on Monday.

"We opened the pump up for half an hour and let some water in, and it's amazing, eels travelled out of nowhere."

Ngati Wai and Ngati Paoa worked together to help evacuate the eels with WRC staff.

They applauded WRC for acting but were concerned that they had to call for the evacuation.

"If I hadn't been there I worry that nothing would've happened."

Ngati Paoa and Lynne Hoey of Ngati Wai overlook the mud at a flood gate on the Hauraki Plains after their emergency rescue of eels. Photo / Alison Smith

WRC will use government funding for 10 flood-protection and catchment projects including replacing five pumps to allow for safe fish passage.

An upgrade of the east and west foreshore stopbanks in the Hauraki Plains, the Piako scheme's right stopbanks, Ngātea's stopbanks and the Mill Rd pump station and Roger Harris pump station that protects Paeroa is planned.

The $23.8 million came from the Government to boost Covid-19 recovery.

Operations team manager Kenny Growden says the floodgates on the plains are there to protect the land from the tides, as the area is 2m below the mean tide.

The gates close when the river is too high such as during flood or high tide to prevent water flowing from the river into a canal or drain.

"And when the river is low or tide is out, they won't open if there is not pressure - water - behind them to release them, such as if the water levels aren't high enough in the drains," he said.

On Friday the iwi had to call Waikato regional council to return to the dry drains and silted fish passages it manages as more fish died.

Most were catfish or goldfish which are pest species.

Dead fish could be seen floating belly up in the Hauraki Plains waterway that is supposed to provide safe fish passage for native fish and eels. Photo / Alison Smith

Tau says some 2000 eels have been pulled out and released to the other side of the silted up passage in recent days.

"Tuna are the hardiest to feeling the reduction of oxygen, when they die the whole lot is gone," said Tau.

Growden said WRC staff were monitoring the situation.

"Before Christmas, we were made aware that there was unlikely to be much rain over the summer break so we've been closely monitoring the drains for trapped aquatic wildlife.

In December, we transferred nearly 50 eels, some inanga and mullet over a floodgate near Miranda."

But one long time local says the silting is exacerbated by a "plug" of mud and Pacific oysters colonising the entrance of the river that has reached 1km proportions.

"It has totally changed the flow. That's why there's silt blocking them," says "Piako" Pete, Peter Thorburn.

Piako Pete, Peter Thorburn, at the mouth of the Piako River showing huge banks of Pacific oysters at the entrance. Photo / Alison Smith

Pete has played in the area since age 11 and, now 63, has a business selling flounder, eels and smoked fish.

He is one of four fishermen who rely on the river fulltime for their livelihood.

He said boats continually got stuck on newly forming mud banks which are growing annually.

"The oysters are taking over and it's only a matter of time that the whole river will be shut. Up the Waitak, they've got a channel that's about 10ft wide and oysters metres high. They can't get out of their channel until two hours at least of the incoming tide.

"If the river is flushing properly I don't believe the gates will silt anywhere near as badly, but this time of year I believe the gates should all have been left open.

"When you see the amount of mud between the gates and the river, you have to ask yourself what fish can get over that?

"The farmers would probably welcome the bit of water on a spring tide that would come up their farms for a day or two."

The Council rejected the suggestion that oysters had an impact.

"We have investigated the impact of Pacific oysters on the flood protection of the area. It was discovered that the water can still flow over and through them when the tide goes out, and they do not affect the flood protection in place," said Growden.

Ken Jones has lived on the Plains for nearly 90 years.

"I've seen a few changes. The main thing is getting rid of the water in winter and having it again in the summer to grow the grass."

He agrees opening up flood gates due to drought would be "well worthwhile" for farmers and for the cracking roads in the area.

"Our water table seems to have disappeared and it's going to take a huge amount of rain to build it up again. The way the roads are cracked along some of those major drains is some major concern."

Retired farmer John Hayward lives near a floodgate on Hopai east Rd and last year caught and sent down the river 50-60 eels.

"They'll bury themselves in the mud and hibernate, they're a great species."

He says floodgates should be opened for a few hours a day and redesigned so they open vertically instead of outwards.

"It's a poor design. If it was on the edge of the river you don't get that amount of silt."

