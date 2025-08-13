Elanco supports Meet the Need

The Country and Elanco are giving vet clinics the chance to WIN
- A $5000 NZME radio campaign to promote your clinic
- A $500 smoko shout
To be in to win, simply show us how you’re getting behind this great cause.
If your rural vet clinic is getting involved, maybe with a window display, an in-store setup, or a local push you’re proud of – we want your clinic to show us
Upload a photo of your support below to enter.
Terms and conditions
Entries are open from Thursday, August 14, to Wednesday, September 10, 2025.
The winning clinic will be drawn at random at NZME’s discretion and announced on Friday, September 12, via The Country’s Facebook page.
The winner will receive an NZME advertising package worth $5000 rate card value plus a workplace smoko shout valued at $500.
Prize cannot be substituted for cash or replace already committed NZME expenditure.
Available from October 1 and expires March 31, 2026.
Enter below