Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Elanco supports Meet the Need

The Country
2 mins to read

Elanco is supporting Meet the Need with every pack of Prolaject sold between July 1 and September 30, 2025.

Elanco is supporting Meet the Need with every pack of Prolaject sold between July 1 and September 30, 2025.

Doing good in your community could be great for your clinic, too.

This winter, rural vet clinics across New Zealand have the chance to do something truly meaningful - supporting animal health while feeding families in need.

In partnership with Meet the Need, the farmer-founded food charity, Elanco is connecting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save