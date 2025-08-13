Elanco supports Meet the Need

Elanco is supporting Meet the Need with every pack of Prolaject sold between July 1 and September 30, 2025.

Doing good in your community could be great for your clinic, too.

This winter, rural vet clinics across New Zealand have the chance to do something truly meaningful - supporting animal health while feeding families in need.

In partnership with Meet the Need, the farmer-founded food charity, Elanco is connecting the power of Prolaject with the power of rural communities.

For every pack of Prolaject sold between July 1 and September 30, 2025, Elanco will donate $5 to Meet the Need, enough to provide two meals for Kiwi families doing it tough.

Meet the Need works to get fresh, nutritious food from farms to food banks across Aotearoa, and your clinic can help.