Environment Canterbury (ECan) is considering whether to declare a “nitrate emergency” at its final meeting before local elections today, as dozens of protesters gather outside the building demanding action.
The motion from councillor Vicky Southworth would recognise that, as the regionalcouncil for Canterbury, ECan “should take a leadership role to urgently address the issue of groundwater pollution impacting drinking water sources and supplies”.
It comes after ECan’s recent annual groundwater survey found E. coli and nitrate concentrations were increasing.
Water samples were taken from 349 wells across the region – a mix of private domestic and irrigation supply wells, community water supply wells, wells for industrial supply, and purpose-built monitoring wells.
The survey found E. coli was detected in almost 49 (14%) of these wells, especially in the shallowest wells.
Nitrate-nitrogen concentrations ranged across the region; however, higher concentrations were found in areas around and downstream of intensive farming and around 10% of wells were found to have nitrate-nitrogen levels above the maximum acceptable value (MAV) for drinking water, which is 11.3mg per litre.
Of the 301 wells with enough data to analyse trends over the past decade, 62% showed rising levels of nitrate concentrations and 20% showed a decrease.
ECan chairman Craig Pauling said the results were “disappointing but not surprising”, adding concerns about nitrates were first raised over 20 years ago in relation to the expansion of dairy across the region.
He said the council has been working towards improving water quality for many years.
“There’s been a massive effort not only just now but since the early 2000s, since those predictions were done.”
Pauling said while intensive farming is considered a key driver, urban storm and wastewater schemes could also contribute.
He also acknowledged there was a lag time of three to 30 years, depending on the substrate and groundwater system.
“The nutrients that are already in the system, in the groundwater, that’s what we’re seeing popping up.”
Pauling said more recent efforts have been complicated by the current Government ceasing all resource management plans while it develops a new freshwater national direction.
He felt it had left their “hands tied”.
“But what it has led to is more conversations in the community about what we’re calling non-statutory action.
“So what [are] actions and interventions that we can take that don’t require plans and rules? I.e. working directly with farmers and industry and mana whenua, and our district and regional councils to get on the same page and say, within these catchments, we know we still have high nitrate issues in our groundwater, what are the things we can do to solve that, and confront that?
He said these range from the “extreme” end of the spectrum, such as stopping farming, to reducing stock and fertiliser inputs, planting nitrate catch crops, implementing herd homes, or establishing wetlands and recharging aquifers.
Pauling said industry, mana whenua and Government all had a part to play.
“Successive governments have really changed the goalposts a number of times in relation to freshwater issues, which hasn’t really helped councils, and we’re in the middle of them again.”
The motion to declare a “nitrate emergency” has drawn criticism from Government ministers.
Resource Management Act (RMA) Reform Minister Chris Bishop said it had stopped councils from progressing “unnecessary” plans and regional policy statement reviews – including freshwater plans – while it worked through significant reforms.
“I acknowledge it’s the final council meeting of the term, however, nitrate in our ground and drinking water is an ongoing issue that we have been working on alongside the region’s local and district councils, mana whenua and the community for some time.
“We won’t solve this by fighting over whose fault it is, we will solve it by coming together to find a way through.
“We all owe that to our communities and our environment.”
Greenpeace is also calling on ECan to do more, staging a rally outside its office buildings during Wednesday’s council meeting.
Waimakariri resident Kate Gillard told the crowd the council was allowing for a huge expansion of dairy farming.
She said it was infuriating the regional council said private drinking wells were not its concern, while at the same time controlling land use decisions such as increased dairy farms.