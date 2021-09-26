Eastern Fish & Game announce slight delay to start of new trout season

The new trout fishing season gets under way this week. Photo / NZME

The new trout fishing season gets under way this week. Photo / NZME

Anglers across the country will be hoping for tight lines as the latest trout fishing season gets under way this week.

However, in the Eastern Fish & Game district, there has been a change in the start date in the Rotorua Lakes area.

Instead of opening as normal on October 1, the trout fishing season for Lakes Rotoiti, Okataina and Tarawera will start a day later on October 2 — Saturday.

All other waters will open on Friday.

It's hoped the move will allow anglers who work on weekdays the chance to fish on opening day with other fishermen.

Fish & Game's Mark Sherburn says shallow trolling with a "Tassie" lure and a smelt fly is often a successful way to start on opening day.

"If it's sunny and there's lots of boat traffic, expect the fish to move a little deeper in the morning but initially begin in the shallows with mono or spin fishing gear and over the sandy areas where smelt can be found. A calm dawn can be an advantage because you can see the fish 'smelting' at the surface."

Later in the day, people should adopt a deep fishing method such as trolling with a lead line, wire line or a downrigger.

"Don't spend a long time doing the same thing if you aren't being successful, try another location, method or even simply another lure," Sherburn said.

"Change things around until you find what's working at any time, and that applies to fishing right through the season."

Fish & Game wanted to remind anglers it was worth investing some time before opening day on pre-trip maintenance.

This including checking the boat and trailer were in good shape, life jackets were available and everyone had a new season fishing licence.

Anglers and other lake users were encouraged to think about the "Check, Clean and Dry" message to keep waterways pest-free.