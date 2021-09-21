Dust storm that covered Havelock North prompts reminder to cultivating landowners

A dust bowl, seen here from Te Mata Peak, made its way across Hastings.Photo / Paul Taylor

A dust storm that covered all of Havelock North is a reminder to Hawke's Bay landowners to make sure they're using good land management practices, the regional council says.

The dust storm started in the Pakipaki area on the afternoon of September 10, as gusts of 90km/h struck from Mahia to Takapau.

The storm grew from a cloud covering a typical-size paddock to one spanning several hectares within a half hour.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council manager catchments delivery Dean Evans said it was important for landowners to use good land management practice to ensure soil stayed on site and air quality was healthy.

"This means a significant dust storm is less likely," Evans said.

"We know that lots of cultivation happens in spring as summer crops are put in, and we often have gusty north to northwest winds.

"We encourage landowners to put practices in place, such as direct drilling for cropping, managing the placement of bare soil, and adjusting activities depending on forecasted weather."

The council has dust pots across the Heretaunga Plains to measure dust deposited over each month to give an indication of wind erosion.

"Generally, during the spring months - September to November - we measure higher quantities of dust compared to other months," Evans said.

"Cultivation of soil that coincides with these windy periods can result in huge dust storms, which can carry soil a long way like we saw in early September."