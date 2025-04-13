Milking once a day is one of her non-negotiables, and it means she and the staff are normally finished by 3pm, outside of calving or something major happening on-farm.
“It’s better profit at the end of the day, better animal health, and the lifestyle balance is just a real bonus.”
Her other non-negotiable is farming organically.
She and her late husband Stephen were part of a group of coastal Taranaki farmers who converted to dairy more than 20 years ago.
At the time, she felt many were “just waiting for us to fail”, but they didn’t, and the public perception of organics has changed a lot since then.
The couple converted to organics, wanting to produce better quality food they could be proud of.
She feels the challenging journey has set her up well for the hard times.
“We’d been so used to that knee-jerk reaction from urea.
“You’d put the urea on and, next day, you’d have grass.
“If you get your soil structures, let the plants grow longer, the soil structure you’re not damaging it with urea and the plants get the better root system and they actually get the nutrients from the soil.