The Motueka River is a likely future water source for Dovedale and will deliver improved water quality. Photo / Frank Exchange

Millions of dollars will have to be spent to bring small rural water supplies that serve just a few hundred people up to regulation in the Tasman district.

The small village of Dovedale has been on a permanent boil-water notice for more than three decades, but $6 million is needed to find a new water source and for treatment plant upgrades.

Mike Schruer, Tasman District Council’s waters and waste manager, said they’ve had treatment plant upgrades on their books for the past 10-15 years.

“Every time it’s come to a Long-Term Plan … we’ve looked at the costs and the figures and looked at what the rates increase would be, and it would get deferred,” he said.

“We’ve been playing catch-up in recent years, but now we’re getting to some of the more difficult ones like the rural schemes.”

Rural water schemes are a relic from the past, largely installed and managed by farmers to keep public costs down, and originally weren’t required to comply with national standards.

The Dovedale rural water supply is one of the most glaring issues for Tasman’s council.

The supply, which likely serves more than 500 people, has had a permanent boil water notice in place since 1989, but that is not acceptable to Taumata Arowai – the new national water regulator.

“Dovedale has always been a problem one,” Schruer said.

“It’s by far our biggest scheme in terms of the area covered – it’s got about 160 kilometres of pipework and yet there’s only 300 connections on it.”

The Dovedale water supply is a surface take which means the water quality is severely impacted after heavy rain.

Though the supply is filtered, clarified, and chlorinated to remove contaminants, it’s not enough to protect the entire network, which is why it has a permanent boil-water notice.

The council is actively searching for a new water take for the Dovedale supply.

At this stage, the Motueka River is a likely contender to improve the water quality.

However, new infrastructure and more effective treatment come at a cost.

“We’re looking at probably around about $6 million for a new water source and the pipework to get it back to the scheme, and also for the rest of the treatment that has to happen,” Schruer said.

The Dovedale water supply is a “problem” supply with 160km of pipes for just 300 connections. Photo / Tasman District Council

Similar problems are faced by the Upper Tākaka and Eighty-Eight Valley rural water supplies, and the three sites in Redwood Valley that supply and treat water are also becoming outdated.

While the council is working on plans to consolidate the Redwood Valley water supplies and pursue increased efficiencies in Eighty-Eight Valley to minimise upkeep and compliance costs in the long run, the cost of making those improvements is expected to be large.

The Waimea Water Strategy, which aims to improve water quality in Eighty-Eight Valley, is expected to cost $35-40 million.

However, that cost also includes other water projects in Waimea South, such as upgrading the treatment plants in Wakefield and Brightwater and consolidating their networks together, along with Eighty-Eight Valley.

The new regulations from Taumata Arowai must be complied with by January 1, 2026.

“We’re going to be cutting it very fine for the Waimea Strategy and the three rural schemes,” Schruer said.

“The problem for us is funding. As a small council like ours, I’m not sure how we’re going to afford it.”

The Labour Government’s Affordable Waters reform, which will shift drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater responsibilities from councils to larger water services entities, is hoped to reduce future financial burdens by spreading costs over a larger number of people.

However, the National Party has said it would repeal the policy should it win the general election in October.

So, while the future of water services remains uncertain, Schruer said Tasman is “doing the best we can” with its water.

“Yes, our water and wastewater rates seem high compared to most. But when it comes to compliance … we’re actually doing really well. We’re certainly among the upper echelons of performance for Three Waters but, as I say, that comes at a cost.”

