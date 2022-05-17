Double whammy for lamb shearing world record

Jack Fagan in action. Photo / Supplied

Two shearers who partnered in a five-stand world lambshearing record five months ago are now planning to go almost head-to-head in attempts to bring a solo record back to New Zealand just before Christmas this year.

Teenager Reuben Alabaster, of Taihape, will tackle the strongwool lambs record on December 20 at Te Pa Station, between Ohakune and Raetihi.

Then, whatever the outcome, the record will be targeted again two days later by Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan at Puketiti Station, near Piopio.

At stake is the eight hours record of 744 held for more than 10 years by Irish shearer Ivan Scott and set at Opepe Station, near Taupō, on January 9, 2012.

Alabaster and Fagan were among a gang of shearers who set a five-stands record of 3740 in nine hours on December 22 last year, also at Te Pa Station.

The event took place under the watchful eye of an international panel of judges - including one watching online from Wales.

Fagan topped the individual tallies on the day shearing 811 and Alabaster, aged 18 at the time, shore 774.

Interestingly, Fagan's tally was one better than the personal best of his father, global shearing legend Sir David Fagan, shorn 29 years earlier, to the day.

Reuben Alabaster will tackle the strongwoool lambs record on December 20. Photo / Supplied

The new record attempts were announced on the website of the World Sheep Shearing Records Society, which will again appoint international panels charged with monitoring the quality of the shearing and ensuring all other rules are met.

Meanwhile, an English shearer who shore more than 700 in a blowout in some of the toughest shearing conditions will be part of a two-stand British record for nine hours on his family's farm in England on August 12.

Nick Greaves shore 763 lambs in nine hours in the pumice country at Tarawera Station between Napier, in January 2020, in what was also an extreme test of the gear.

He went through 42 combs and more than 200 cutters, each more than five times the norm in most conditions in New Zealand.

Greaves will be shearing the record attempt with Welsh shearer Llyr Jones, who has also shorn in New Zealand.