Dog packs keep Te Paki tracks closed at least two more weeks

The closed tracks are in Te Paki Recreation Reserve on the western side of Cape Reinga. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Four tracks and a campground near Cape Reinga will remain closed for at least two more weeks while the Department of Conservation investigates reports of packs of feral dogs.

Landowners and visitors have said four packs of dogs, about 15 animals in total, are roaming between Hukatere on Ninety Mile Beach and Te Werahi Beach just west of Cape Reinga.

DoC closed Twilight campground and four tracks in Te Paki Recreation Reserve on April 1, initially for seven days because of fears for public safety.

That has now been extended as a precaution by another two weeks, DoC Kaitaia acting area manager Abe Witana said.

"Public safety remains our number one priority. Over the next few weeks we are going to undertake further monitoring using trail cameras, visual surveillance and detailed collection of sightings people have had on and around Te Paki Recreation Reserve,'' he said.

''We will then determine what our next steps will be based on this information and advice, which may include keeping the tracks closed for an extended period while further work is undertaken to manage the threat.''

Map showing track closures in Te Paki Recreation Reserve near Cape Reinga. Image / DOC

Earlier DoC said it would likely use contractors to cull or trap the dogs.

No attacks on people have been reported but DoC was ''very concerned'' about the risk to people using the tracks and Twilight Beach campground.

Recreational hunters, horse riders and anyone working in the area could also be in danger.

Kiwi, which are particularly vulnerable to dog attacks, live in part of the affected area, Witana said.

The Advocate has heard anecdotal reports of children on horseback being chased by dogs.

The closed tracks — Cape Reinga-Te Werahi Beach, Te Werahi Beach-Twilight Beach, Twilight Beach-Te Paki Stream and Twilight-Te Werahi Loop Tracks— include part of Te Paki Coastal Track and the northernmost section of Te Araroa, the long-distance trail from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

The heavily used track from Cape Reinga car park to the lighthouse is unaffected, as are the tracks east of the cape and the campgrounds at Tapotupotu and Kapowairua/Spirits Bay. Te Paki Stream also remains open.

Witana said DoC would keep the public, neighbouring landowners and stakeholders informed about the situation.

He urged anyone who saw feral dogs in the Far North to call the council on 0800 920 029.