The Department of Conservation is on the lookout for one of the world’s most endangered wetland birds, and is asking local farmers and landowners to help.
The native kakī/black stilt mostly call Mackenzie Basin’s braided rivers and wetlands home, but Conservationstaff expected they could be on the move following the recent storms that affected South Island riverbeds.
Spring marked mating season for the endemic bird considered “nationally critical”, a DoC classification for birds considered the most severely threatened and facing an immediate high risk of extinction.
“There’s a lot of time and energy that goes into trying to save this species.
“We’re only at about 150 adults in the wild at the moment, so there’s actually fewer kakī out there than there is kākāpō and kiwi, so they are incredibly rare.”
Conservation staff would seek out kakī nests as part of the recovery programme, then take the eggs into captivity where they were incubated, hatched and later released from captive breeding aviaries, in efforts to protect the young against common predators, stoats, ferrets and hedgehogs.
Mischler said historically the birds had been forced on to farmland when rivers had flooded, as they always sought still water where they could find insects to eat.
“Anywhere there’s water that might last for a while is fair game, that includes just muddy, freshly ploughed paddocks or just paddocks with short grass.
“Basically, you’re just looking for a very beautiful, totally black bird with a long bill and red pinky, long legs, loitering around the edge of the water.”
She said finding them was not always easy.
“Sometimes it just feels like looking for a needle in a haystack when we’re out there trying to find these pairs in these nests, so the more eyes on the ground we have out there, the more useful it is for us... they’re pretty special.”
Mackenzie locals were encouraged to keep an eye out for any leg tags on the birds, but any sightings would be welcome at twizel@doc.govt.nz.