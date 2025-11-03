Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

DoC asks Mackenzie Country farmers to help spot native kakī

Monique Steele
RNZ·
3 mins to read

The native kakī/black stilt. Photo / Department of Conservation

The native kakī/black stilt. Photo / Department of Conservation

By Monique Steele of RNZ

The Department of Conservation is on the lookout for one of the world’s most endangered wetland birds, and is asking local farmers and landowners to help.

The native kakī/black stilt mostly call Mackenzie Basin’s braided rivers and wetlands home, but Conservation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save