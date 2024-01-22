Brock Deer owner Elliot Brock displays the velvet head of 752BL20, a stag that sold for $100,000 in West Otago this month. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

For the first time, a deer stud has sold two stags for $100,000 or more each at a single auction.

Brock Deer owner Elliot Brock said there was a full clearance of the 25 stags and 30 yearling hinds on offer at the 23rd sale on the 550ha farm in Merino Downs.

The stags sold for an average of $21,500.

Velvet stag 752BL20 sold for $100,000 to James Hudson, of Timaru, and Jack Preston, of Winton.

Trophy stag 662BL20 sold for $114,000 to Stu Henderson, of Gisborne.

“It was a real good result. It was pretty amazing, to be fair.”

The price paid for the trophy stag was the highest in the history of the sale.

“It is the first time two $100,000 stags have been sold at one sale.”

For the first time, the sale featured sons of sire Lazarus, including $100,000 stag 752BL20.

The hinds sold for an average of $2450, with two of them sharing a top price of $12,500.

Rural Livestock deer agent Adam Whaanga, of Mosgiel, said $114,000 would be the most paid for a deer this season.

“It was a bloody good sale.”

Four stags had sold for $100,000 or more this season and he had bought three of them on behalf of clients.

He paid $100,000 for stag Mordecai at Foveran Deer Park near Kurow on January 6, $100,000 for stag Green 183/20 at Netherdale Red Deer Stud in Balfour on January 10, and $100,000 for stag 752BL20 at Brock Deer on January 10.

Six-year-old stag Mordecai sold to a North Islander for $100,000 at Foveran Deer Park near Kurow on January 6.

He was the underbidder for $114,000 stag 662BL20 at the Brock Deer sale.

Although he declined to name his underbidding client, he revealed they were from Gore and wished they had bid higher.

“They were gutted they didn’t keep going actually. They were pretty disappointed they didn’t get it.”

Foveran Deer Park owner Barry Gard said 6-year-old stag Mordecai had been used as a sire at the stud since he was a spiker.

“We’ve had five breeding seasons out of him so we thought it was time to pass him on to somebody else.”

Trophy stag 662BL20 sold for $114,000 at the Brock Deer sale in Merino Downs last week. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

Malcolm Cane bought Mordecai for $100,000.

Also on offer at the sale were 19 3-year-old stags, 22 4-year-old stags, and seven yearling hinds.

The average price for the stags was about $6500.

All the deer except for a hind were sold.

“We were really happy with that.”