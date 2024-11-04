MPI and China’s customs authorities have finalised an agreement to resume New Zealand frozen deer velvet exports to the Chinese market. Photo / Deer Industry New Zealand

An agreement has been finalised between the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and China’s customs authorities (GACC) to resume New Zealand frozen deer velvet exports to the valuable Chinese market – effective immediately.

Deer Industry New Zealand chief executive Rhys Griffiths said it was “a good result” for the sector.

“With this comes certainty that trade can continue for our largest velvet export market this season,” he said.

“Our farmers and exporters can now get about their work knowing that New Zealand velvet has a pathway to the Chinese market.”

Griffiths and Deer Velvet Access Group project manager Damon Paling were in China last week, where they spoke with importers about their operational readiness, including relevant government approvals, to enable clearance at their end.