Deer industry: NZ frozen velvet exports to China set to resume

2 mins to read
MPI and China’s customs authorities have finalised an agreement to resume New Zealand frozen deer velvet exports to the Chinese market. Photo / Deer Industry New Zealand

An agreement has been finalised between the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and China’s customs authorities (GACC) to resume New Zealand frozen deer velvet exports to the valuable Chinese market – effective immediately.

Deer Industry New Zealand chief executive Rhys Griffiths said it was “a good result” for the sector.

“With this comes certainty that trade can continue for our largest velvet export market this season,” he said.

“Our farmers and exporters can now get about their work knowing that New Zealand velvet has a pathway to the Chinese market.”

Griffiths and Deer Velvet Access Group project manager Damon Paling were in China last week, where they spoke with importers about their operational readiness, including relevant government approvals, to enable clearance at their end.

Negotiations between MPI and China’s customs authorities have been ongoing since November 2023.

This was when China informed MPI that alignment with traditional Chinese medicine regulations meant frozen velvet would no longer qualify for importation.

At the time, the Chinese market for New Zealand velvet was worth $88 million, or 71% of New Zealand’s velvet exports – and growing.

Griffiths said renegotiating international trade agreements was often complex, but both the New Zealand and Chinese sides worked constructively and promptly in search of a resolution.

“A massive thanks to so many for their work on this, starting with Trade Minister [Todd] McClay, MPI and GACC, as they have worked tirelessly for months to achieve this result,” he said.

He also thanked the Deer Industry New Zealand and Deer Velvet Access Group teams tasked with co-ordinating with MPI.

Deer Industry New Zealand said it will now look ahead to the long-term sustainability of trade with China, new opportunities for value-added deer velvet products, a wider range of sales channels, and an expanded customer base.

