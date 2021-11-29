Deck the hay bales: Southland farmers get behind Christmas competition

Ryan and Charleigh with their decorated hay bale. Photo / Supplied - Thriving Southland

Southland farmers are hoping to spread some Christmas cheer by creating sculptures such as hay bale reindeer and fertiliser tank Christmas trees on their farms.

Thriving Southland, which represents 30 catchment groups, launched a competition last week, calling on its farmers to create a festive themed sculpture.

Spokeswoman Rachel Holder said people were getting really excited about the competition already.

"One of the catchment groups came up with the idea to inject some wellness into our communities and to boost morale because it's been a really tough spring - there has been a lot of rain.

"And with all the stresses of Covid, we thought what can do that's light-hearted and can get everyone involved, so that's how the Christmas competition came about."

Holder said people can get as creative as they like.

"The first person to get involved was my colleague Sandra Campbell who has painted a Christmas tree on some fertiliser drums and turned a hay bale into a reindeer.

"With nice weather on the way we are expecting to see a lot more creations flood in."

People have until December 15 to enter their creation - with the winner being announced on the 20th.

"The winner will get some prizes for their catchment group such as plants, kai for

everyone and resources such as scientists and equipment hire so yeah it's really exciting."

- RNZ