The busy mum of four and her family had recently exchanged country living in Gordonton for beach life in Tauranga when she decided the 104sq m three-bedroom bungalow she’d bought as an investment in 2015 needed a refresh.
“It’s one of the original homes in the area, dating back to the 1950s,” she said.
“It had been a rental for many years and was looking very tired.
“Your home is your sanctuary, and we normally hang out most where the sunshine is, so you should invest in that space,” she said.
“In this house, the lounge has a concertina window that can be opened, to give a lovely sense of space.
“We don’t build windows like that any more.”
Quality wood and carpet flooring, a crisp, white kitchen and linen drapes now give the home an upmarket feel for a young family.
The bungalow renovation was Deanna’s eighth and led to her new business venture called Life’s Next Stage, which supports people downsizing to retirement living by decluttering as well as maximising the value of the home they’re leaving.
“I’ve always felt that you’re a guardian to bricks and mortar, and to be a good guardian, you look after it.