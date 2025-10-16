Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Dawn Meats lifts Alliance Group offer to $270m ahead of shareholder vote

Stephanie Ockhuysen
RNZ·
2 mins to read

The Alliance Group meatworks in Southland. Photo / RNZ / Nathan McKinnon

The Alliance Group meatworks in Southland. Photo / RNZ / Nathan McKinnon

By Stephanie Ockhuysen of RNZ

The overseas investment offer to rescue red-meat processor Alliance Group has been made sweeter.

Irish company Dawn Meats has increased its proposed investment from $250 million to $270m, after stronger-than-expected year-end results from Alliance.

Dawn Meats’ proposed 65% stake in Alliance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save