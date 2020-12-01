David Murphy awarded smallbore trophies

David Murphy with his trophy haul.

David Murphy achieved awesome results for the recent NZ Secondary School Smallbore Shooting competition held during the school holidays.

This year, due to Covid-19, the tournament was held at multiple ranges around the country.

David was one of three shooters representing Palmerston North Boys' High School.

He achieved the highest score in the PNBHS team and was successful in making the North Island team and shot his first 100, a personal best and a fantastic result.

The North Island beat the South Island team with a record score (1944.82 v 1925.61)

David capped off a great event by being selected to the NZ Secondary Schools team which competes against Great Britain, in a postal match, and winning the trophy for Top Boy in the competition (taking this out by just 3 inners).

Stephanie McNair from Dannevirke was very successful in this same competition.

David was presented with The John Carlin Memorial Trophy for Smallbore Shooting (for best effort throughout the year) and Lissington Brothers Marksman Trophy at his school prizegiving.