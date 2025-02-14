On overly wet and cold days when the wind below the Ruahine Range is howling, and on dry, hot summer days, you’re likely to find Waka Dairies’ herd of milking cows taking shelter under a huge shed on the farm.
“It’s basically a roof for over their head when times are hard, like we do when we go inside,” managing director Michael Phillips told RNZ’s Country Life.
“It’s looking after our cows more than anything.”
The more than 5000sq m composting shelter is a key feature in how the team manages animal health, as well as the environmental impacts of dairying, by helping reduce nitrogen leachate.
It’s filled with carbon – in the form of woodchip or sawdust – which not only provides the cows a soft underground padding but also helps turn their waste into compost that can be used to help fertilise maize and sugar beet grown on the farm for feed.
“It’s probably our number one tool for managing our leachate,” Phillips said.
They first started composting about seven years ago, but the original sheds blew down.
Phillips said Waka Dairies’ goal was to be a “leading producer”, focusing on food, natural capital, skills, culture and energy.
The compost generated from the cowshed allows them to operate within a closed cycle system of nutrients and he hopes to explore renewable energy options in the future, including wind or solar-power generation options.