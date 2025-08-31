Tracy Brown and Chris Lewis have been re-appointed to the DairyNZ board.

DairyNZ directors Tracy Brown and Chris Lewis have been re-appointed unopposed to the DairyNZ board.

DairyNZ deputy chair Cameron Henderson said this year’s board of directors nomination period reflected the confidence farmers had in their current leadership.

“Tracy and Chris are both proven leaders who bring substantial governance experience, knowledge, passion and a clear focus on representing farmers,” Henderson said.

“The fact they were unopposed recognises the trust and respect they’ve built with farmers across the country, who see the value they add to the board and the wider sector.”

Brown, who farms in the Waikato, has served on the DairyNZ Board for two terms since 2019, and was announced as the chair-elect last June before officially becoming chair in October 2024.