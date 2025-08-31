DairyNZ said Brown was known for her leadership, community engagement and focus on sustainability on-farm.
Lewis is a well-known and respected Waikato dairy farmer and former Federated Farmers national board member, who has served one term on the DairyNZ Board since 2022.
“Both directors have made a strong impact during their time on the board and will continue to play a vital role as we continue to deliver DairyNZ’s strategy and support farmers through research, new solutions, advocacy and extension,” Henderson said.
“We’re fortunate to have farmers of Tracy and Chris’ calibre, helping shape the future of our sector.”
The DairyNZ Annual Meeting will be held in Hamilton on November 6, where Brown and Lewis’ re-appointment will be formally acknowledged.
Additionally, two nominations were received for the directors’ remuneration committee vacancies.
The committee reviews and recommends changes to directors’ fees.
As only two vacancies exist, Shirley Trumper and Ellen Barnett are re-appointed as committee members.
DairyNZ said that in early October, all levy-paying dairy farmers would receive its annual report and a voting information pack on the other resolutions for members to consider and vote on, including a Biosecurity Response Levy consultation.