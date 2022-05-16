Dairy Industry Awards winners Peter O'Connor, Will Green and Jaspal Singh. Photo / Supplied

RNZ

Canterbury and North Otago have had a clean sweep at this year's Dairy Industry Awards.

For the first time in the awards' 33 year history, all three major categories and the Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award were awarded to farmers from the two regions.

The winners were presented with the silverware at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre on Saturday night.

Will Green, a share milker based in Hinds, was named New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year.

The 34-year-old originally from the UK is a 34 per cent sharemilker on a farm milking 1060 cows.

Share farmer head judge Guy Michaels said Green impressed the judges with his contagious energy, accuracy and his constant business reviewing, looking for opportunities to learn.

"He's a great example of somebody who has come to New Zealand and recognises the opportunities the New Zealand dairy industry offers and has embraced the system, which is completely opposite to what he was used to back home."

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year Will Green on The Country below:

Jaspal Singh, who works as a farm manager on Mark and Carmen Hurst's 220 hectare, 800- cow property in Waimate, won Dairy Manager of the Year.

Singh moved to New Zealand from India in 2014 to study information technology but after completing his degree he began working as a dairy farm assistant in Mossburn.

Dairy manager head judge Gray Beagley described Singh as a professional, detailed, diligent person who possessed a desire to succeed with a dedication to growth.

"From the moment we entered the farm gate to the time we left, we witnessed an immaculately presented farm and a polished and professional presentation which highlighted Jaspal's knowledge and sense of responsibility for the farm's management and performance.

"Jaspal displayed his dedication to learning, growth and a strong desire to succeed in the New Zealand dairy industry and he also inspires others to excel, by mentoring and sharing knowledge."

He documented improvement under his management on a number of metrics, including reproductive performance, the incidence of lame cows, somatic cell count and production figures, Beagley said.

Judges said Singh provided his team with clarity around "the why" things were done a certain way, not just "the how" - with policies and procedures that ensured a consistent high-quality outcome.

"Jaspal's attention-to-detail was incredible and he demonstrated best practice across the board."

The 2022 Dairy Trainee of the Year was awarded to first-time entrant Peter O'Connor from Canterbury/North Otago.

The 23-year-old, who has a Bachelor of Agricultural Science from Lincoln University, grew up on a dairy farm near Westport and was actively involved in the family farm and its development.

He is currently second in charge on Leighton and Michelle Pye's 242ha, 900-cow Mayfield property and will progress to a new role managing a 400-cow farm near Lauriston next season.

The judges said O'Connor was a mature, capable person with extremely strong practical skills.

O'Connor also had an excellent understanding of the co-operative model and its importance to the industry, they said.

"He also understood that the model doesn't just happen by itself - you have to get involved if you want to make it happen.

"Peter was up-to-date with the major factors influencing the industry, including the labour shortage," judge Mark Laurence of DairyNZ said.

"He has good broad general knowledge of the industry and how those topics then flow back to on-farm."

Meanwhile, Craigmore Farming Services of Canterbury/North Otago was named the 2022 Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award winner and received the John Wilson Memorial Trophy.

The award was introduced by the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards and Fonterra to recognise dairy farmers who demonstrated leadership in their approach to sustainability.

Judges said the winning entry - represented by Stuart Taylor, GM Farming and Caroline Amyes, Agri Relationship Partner - stood out due to Craigmore's focus on adapting individual farm systems to each one of their 22 farms to suit the environment and the people.

This included using dung beetles, working on significant natural areas, a composting barn, boluses and a Halter trial on one of the farms, judges said.

"Craigmore is leading change and using different innovations on different farms to help create solutions that other farmers could then use."

- RNZ with additional reporting from The Country