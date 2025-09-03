Lightning expert University of Otago professor Craig Rodger told RNZ earlier this year that New Zealand has about 300 to 1500 times lower frequency of lightning than the typical rate in the rest of the world.
It makes the odds of “interacting” with lightning even lower, he said.
Who’s more likely to be struck by lightning?
Sorry, men, but the electrifying truth is that males are around four times more likely to be hit by lightning than women.
Farmers and ranchers who work outdoors, like the Westport dairy worker, are also more likely to be lightning victims.
The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has taken a deep dive into lightning deaths and also found the average age of someone struck by lightning was 37.
There were 444 lightning strike deaths in the US between 2006 and 2021, the CDC also noted.
What should you do in a storm?
Get indoors, quickly.
“Lightning is a bolt of electricity trying to find the easiest way to the ground, and the goal is for that not to be through you,” the MetService spokesperson said.
“The worst place to be during a lightning storm is outside, especially if you are the biggest thing around.
“Professions that involve a lot of outdoor work need to be particularly aware when there is a risk of thunderstorms. Similarly, for people enjoying the outdoors, if you hear thunder head indoors.”