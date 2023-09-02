Cyclone Gabrielle's effect can be seen as erosion on this Patoka farm.

OPINION

A ‘sobering’ farmer survey has helped the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council decide on what to focus on post-cyclone, writes Richard Wakelin, the council’s Manager of Rural Recovery.

Farmers and growers know all too well about the damage from Cyclone Gabrielle, and many are in a long process of recovery from this unprecedented event.

At the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, to understand the scale of this event and where support was required, we undertook a survey of 433 pastoral farmers, representing 500 different properties.

The results were sobering.

The cyclone damaged more than 2 million metres of conventional fencing and over 50km of tracks.

It damaged or destroyed 1082 dams and 1.5 million metres of water reticulation was washed away.

In addition, there were major impacts from slips and blocked culverts, and to plantings.

This survey has helped focus the regional council’s recovery work on two main areas: engaged rural communities and resilient land production.

We worked closely with catchment groups before Cyclone Gabrielle, and since the event, there has been growth in community and catchment groups throughout the region.

After the cyclone we worked with the primary sector, and in particular the Hawke’s Bay Rural Advisory Group, to develop recovery workshops for pastoral farmers.

These brought together industry experts to share resources on cyclone recovery.

Farmers from out of the region who had experienced similar disasters also shared their experiences.

Workshops were held in Pōrangahau, Elsthorpe, Waikare/Putorino, Patoka and Makaretu.

We are also working with the Hawke’s Bay Horticultural Advisory Group to ensure the needs of growers are heard and are involved with all of the horticulture meetings.

We will continue to support the growth of catchment groups and collectives, and community groups, and will do this through technical and environmental science, water quality advice, along with policy, regulation and land management support.

We are working hard to make sure the recovery planning can be easily integrated into any future regulatory requirements, such as the introduction of Fresh Water Farm Plans in 2025.

Our other focus is to encourage resilient land production.

We are doing this by supporting resilience planning and identifying risk areas with farmers and growers.

Our catchment advisors are working closely with pastoral farmers in land management (erosion control), environmental management (planning), and water quality through planting and waterway protection.

A further element of this work will be our Land for Life partnership with The Nature Conservancy and central Government.

This programme will work with willing hill country farmers to develop farm plans to manage erosion risk, improve biodiversity and reduce the impact of production practices on water quality.

The region’s pastoral farmers and growers have been hard hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

We will work hard with the farming community to help them recover and to help them build more resilient businesses.