Host Te Radar explains The Big Check-in, an online event to support rural people affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Farmers, growers, fishers and rural people affected by recent storms and flooding are invited to take a break from the hard yakka and join The Big Check-in: an online evening of support for rural people post-cyclone.

The interactive online session, which takes place on Thursday, May 4, from 7pm-8.30 pm, is a nationwide opportunity to check in with impacted whānau, friends and supporters.

It was also a chance to pick up some practical wellbeing tools and tips for keeping on track, Tairāwhiti farmer and event speaker Sandra Matthews said.

“In tough times like these, rural people naturally look out for and support each other. The Big Check-in builds as an online event for everyone to come together,” Matthews said.

“It’s a serious topic, but pressing pause, sharing stories and laughs, and having a yarn about what we’re dealing with will help set us up for the next step.”

Matthews, whose farm was damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle, said there would be plenty of interaction, practical tools and tips from experts and “some of us on the ground,” as well as an overview of available resources.

The interactive evening session will be hosted by Te Radar, and feature speakers who have wellbeing expertise, along with direct experience with the impacts of natural disasters.

They include:

Lieutenant Colonel Steve Kearney – chief mental health officer and clinical psychologist for the NZ Defence Force, Kearney will share practical wellbeing tools for the road ahead.

Dr Lucy Hone – a director of the NZ Institute of Wellbeing and Resilience, Hone will share stories of adaptability and hope after a crisis, including some from Christchurch post-quake.

Michelle Ruddell (Ngati Tūwharetoa) – dairy farmer and chairwoman of the Northland Rural Support Trust, Ruddell will bring the Northland community perspective.

Sandra Matthews – Tairāwhiti sheep and beef farmer, community leader and rural coordination group member, Matthews is a voice on the ground for the Tairāwhiti rural community.

Lisa Sims of the Agri-Women’s Development Trust is one of the organisers of The Big Check-in. Photo / Supplied

One of the event organisers Lisa Sims, of the Agri-Women’s Development Trust, explained how the idea originated.

“The Big Check-In came about through multiple primary sectors and service groups sharing knowledge and resources to help support wellbeing in the recovery.”

Sims lost her family farmhouse in a fire, so understands the value of checking in.

“We hope people will leave with at least one new thing they can do to look after themselves, whānau or friends, and knowing that the primary sector is behind them,”

Organisers encouraged anyone to join, whether they had been directly affected or not, including those in supporting or service roles, Sims said.

“It’s been great to see some local community leaders organising some local get-togethers around this event.”

Registrations are essential. Find out more at The Big Check-in