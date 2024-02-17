Lincoln University student Ryan Redpath wants to find ways to increase farms' resilience to weather events.

Lincoln University student Ryan Redpath wants to find ways to increase farms' resilience to weather events.

When Cyclone Gabrielle hit his parents’ Gisborne sheep and beef farm a year ago, Ryan Redpath went several days without hearing from his family.

“I couldn’t contact home for a while, which was a bit scary.”

As a result, the Lincoln University student decided he wanted a career that would improve the ability of farms to deal with natural disasters.

Redpath, 18, was a week into his second year of a bachelor of agriculture and commerce when Gabrielle hit the Gisborne region.

He said it had a “massive impact” on his rural community.

“A lot of people lost effective land and tracks throughout their farm.”

He now wants to study how the sector can increase its resilience to weather events.

“I think it’ll become more important to diversify farm income streams that give off-farm income outside the usual stock profits.

“Finding different ways to diversify will ensure we can keep farming into the future.”

Growing up on the farm meant Redpath always had an interest in agriculture.

“Dad was a big influence and invested a lot of time to teach me how to do things the right way.”

His agriculture teacher at Napier Boys’ High School, Rex Newman, helped develop this interest into a passion.

“Rex supported me and the other boys and inspired us to stick with the subject.

“He helped set goals and worked hard with us to achieve them.”

In his last year of school, Redpath sat an NCEA scholarship for agriculture and horticulture and placed second in the country.

He said his courses at Lincoln helped him work out where he wanted to be in the future.

“I’m definitely keeping my options open but I’m keen to use my skills to help farmers, like in rural banking or as a field representative.”

Before going back to university this month, Redpath was getting more farm work under his belt.

“I’m working on-farm during the week but take time during weekends for hunting or crutching to earn more money.

“I’ll still be playing club rugby this year, so looking forward to that.”

Redpath is also this year’s recipient of Ravensdown’s Hugh Williams Memorial Scholarship.

He intends to use the scholarship to help fund course fees and travel between the university and the family farm.

Ravensdown chief executive Garry Diack said Redpath’s academic excellence and dedication won him the scholarship.

“Agriculture is under increasing pressure, from global supply chain disruption to climate events. It’s great to see the new thinking coming through from students like Ryan, and we’re proud to be able to support him in his studies.”

Redpath said winning the scholarship was a big deal.

“The scholarship will take pressure off the financial side of things and make it easier to get back to Gisborne and help on the farm during the study breaks.”

What is the Hugh Williams Memorial Scholarship?

The scholarship was founded in memory of the late Hugh Williams, a Ravensdown director from 1987 to 2000, and is for the children of Ravensdown shareholders.

It aims to encourage undergraduate study in an agricultural or horticultural degree.

The scholarship offers $5000 a year for a student studying agriculture or horticulture at Lincoln or Massey universities for the duration of their studies.

The recipient may also be offered paid holiday work with Ravensdown if a position is available.