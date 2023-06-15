Apples lie ruined in an orchard in Twyford in Hawke's Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / RNZ / Jimmy Ellingham

By Lauren Crimp of RNZ

Hope could be on the horizon for growers facing the loss of their livelihoods following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson has confirmed to RNZ the government is “in discussions” with the horticulture sector about what support it can provide.

Those discussions were expected to end “in the coming weeks”, he said.

Hawke’s Bay growers have aired frustrations about being left out of the cyclone recovery package that formed part of this year’s Budget.

They put a proposal to the government in March asking for $750 million - despite calculating the total cost of their recovery was $1.5 billion.

That would help pay for the initial clean-up, replanting crops to generate cashflow and re-establishing permanent orchards and vineyards that were decimated.

Robertson said the government understood the pressures horticulturalists were facing.

“As I said when I was in Hawke’s Bay before the Budget, the government is in this for the long haul as a partner.

“Equally we cannot pay for everything, as I think the sector well understands.”

It was not clear exactly who from the horticulture sector was part of these talks, although Horticulture New Zealand confirmed it was involved.

Time running out

Hawke’s Bay Fruitgrowers Association president Brydon Nisbet welcomed the news some help could be on the cards - but said time was running out.

“It’s good news that the discussions are carrying on with some of the industry leaders. We would have liked the discussions to be concluded earlier, but we understand it’s a difficult situation and the government and industry need to get it right.”

He said certainty was desperately needed for reinstating crops and redeveloping orchards wiped out by the flooding.

“Growers are waiting, they need some information, they need some surety so that they can make plans for their future.

“They may not be able to get trees for a few years, so they need to make those decisions and make those decisions soon.”

- RNZ