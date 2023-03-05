A damaged Hilux covered in debris after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Supplied / Te Pari

East Coast farmers affected by Cyclone Gabrielle are sharing their stories in a video to raise awareness - and funds - for the recovery.

A Givealittle page has been set up by global AgriTech company Te Pari, based in Oamaru, with proceeds going directly to Rural Support Trust for distribution.

Rural Support Trust is a charity that provides on-the-ground support and assistance to rural communities nationwide, through regional trusts.

East Coast Rural Support Trust chairman Clint Worthington said 100 per cent of donations would go to impacted communities.

“These donations won’t just go towards the next month or two, but will be helping farmers set up for the long-term as well,” Worthington said.

“The process of recovery from an adverse event like this is in three stages – response and ensuring safety during the first few weeks; recovery, which can take three to four months; and then rebuilding.

“There is massive damage, and it will take years to recover from, so we need to have that long-term focus.”

Te Pari marketing manager Corban Blampied is co-ordinating the fundraising effort, and travelled to the region last week to speak with farmers.

“The devastation was much worse than we expected.”

The clean-up would be “nearly insurmountable” and local farmers will be hurting for a very long time, Blampied said.

“We’re asking farmers and people in other rural communities from around the world to band together and offer these guys some financial support to help get the sector moving again.”

Watch From The Farmers | Stories of Cyclone Gabrielle below:

Blampied added that many Hawke’s Bay farmers shared similar stories of devastation.

“It really is out of this world,” he said.

“The cyclone has affected produce, livestock and the NZ agricultural industry as a whole. While the community is resilient, they do need support, especially during this rebuilding process.”

Rissington Cattle Company fifth-generation farmer Daniel Absolom runs a large-scale seed and breeding bulls farm.

He said they had limited road access after the bridge connecting them to town was washed out.

Rissington Cattle Company fifth-generation farmer Daniel Absolom stands in front of his flood-affected shed and paddocks. Photo / Supplied / Te Pari

“We’ve been offered a lot of farmer support from other farmers, but we have really been much on our own.

“For now, we’re just focused on getting families safe and happy and in their houses with power, food, water and fuel. In another week’s time, we’re going to need people supporting with shovels.”

Martin Pastoral farm manager Dave Martin runs a 2200-hectare sheep, beef and crop farm in Wairoa.

He said they had only just recovered from the damage caused by the March 2022 floods when cyclones Hale and Gabrielle hit.

“Eleven months ago, we were devastated by the damage and destruction from the last floods, and now we’re back to square one - only this time, it’s worse than it was last year.

“We weren’t expecting a flood of this proportion, let alone thinking that we could have a flood bigger than Cyclone Bola.”

Martin Pastoral Ltd farm manager Dave Martin stands in his flood-affected workshop. Photo / Supplied / Te Pari

It is understood the economic costs from Cyclone Gabrielle surpass Cyclone Bola’s costs in 1988, with estimates reported to be in the billions.

Cyclone Bola’s horticulture and farming losses amounted to $90 million (equivalent to $210m in 2023), with the Government’s cyclone repair bill more than $111m ($260m).

Repair costs from Cyclone Gabrielle are expected to exceed $13 billion.

Te Pari has instigated successful crowdfunding campaigns before, having raised more than $15,000 for a Victorian farmer after the 2019 Australian bushfires.

Cattle shelter on higher ground after paddocks were buried in silt. Photo / Supplied / Te Pari

This is the second consecutive year that flooding has destroyed ready-to-harvest crops in Hawke’s Bay.

“Contractors will do the best they can to try to see what can still be harvested, but obviously the corn cobs will have silt all through them, so it remains to be seen if this is able to be processed,” Martin said.

The loss extends to the crops already prepared and stored before the floods.

“Our squash was already picked before the cyclone hit, but because of the power outages in Gisborne, it sat in crates for 10 days - so now we’re throwing that crop out,” Martin said.

“It is just devastating.”