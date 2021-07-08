Craig Muckle named Wheat Grower of the Year

8 Jul, 2021 02:00 AM 2 minutes to read

The champion wheat grower for 2021 is Craig Muckle.

Muckle, who farms at Dorie in mid-Canterbury, was presented with the Champion Cup by Garth Gilliam from Champion, for winning the premium milling wheat award at a ceremony in Christchurch last night.

Muckle also won the United Wheat Growers Bayer wheat grower of the year award, with his wheat entry "Reliance".

The UWG Bayer wheat grower award recognised excellence in the industry.

The judges said Muckle's entry's quality specification was "bang on".

Entries in this years' competition were exceptional, and it spoke highly of the industry to be this spoiled for choice to find a winner, judges said.

The Agronomist of the Year award went to Kerry Thomas.

Thomas featured prominently in the top echelon of entries and was well thought of in the industry, with over 30 years' experience growing wheat, judges said.

Bill and Nick Davey of Springdale Farming won the Mauri Mills Milling Wheat award for 2021.

Judges said the Daveys' entry of "Discovery" had "very attractive line with great quality parameters".

They were presented with the Tegel Protein Cup, by Krishna Samy, from Mauri Mills.

Meanwhile, Brian Leadley of Ashburton won the RuralCo Gristling Wheat award with his entry "Ignite".

Leadley's entry was a "very nice line of gristing wheat that hits all the requirements," judges said.

Leadly was presented with the Griffin Foods Cup, by Craig Rodgers from RuralCo.

Warren and Andrew Darling, growers from near Timaru, won the Viterra Feed Wheat of the Year award for their entry "Robusta".

The Darlings' entry had "very good appearance, excellent yield and a nis high test weight," judges said.

They were presented with the Tegel Foods Cup by Khan Sayer from Viterra.

Finally, Mike and Lynn Porter won the Farmers Mill Biscuit Wheat of the Year award with their entry "Ignite".

The Porters were presented with the Farmers Mill Cup by Mark Lawrence from Farmers Mill.