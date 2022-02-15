Craig "Dairyman" Hickman (left) and Grant Farquhar. Photos / Twitter

Farmers are used to rolling with the punches but Covid-19 changes and unpredictable weather have been making conditions particularly challenging lately.

The Country's Jamie Mackay caught up with Mid Canterbury dairy farmer Craig "DairyMan" Hickman and Taranaki/Lower North Island rep for MineralBoost, Grant Farquhar to find out how they're faring.

Farquhar, who is based in Inglewood, said he'd received photos from clients showing the "pretty horrific" effect that rain had had on maize crops recently.

"The maize has been snapped in half … and flattened in other areas".

It would be difficult to get a good crop from these pastures which could make winter feed a challenge and put pressure on farmers into spring, he said.

This, along with high humidity meant facial eczema was "bounding away" as well, which kept Farquhar busy "running around advising for zinc usage".

"It's a perfect storm really".

Meanwhile, the rain was causing problems for Mid Canterbury farmers who relied on dry weather for grain and seed crops, Hickman said.

The deluge meant he was also having issues getting winter feed.

"If the harvest doesn't happen soon, winter feed's going to be late and there's just going to be a ripple effect," Hickman said.

"It's the first time I can remember not having irrigators on for all of February, that's for sure."

Another issue causing headaches is Covid-19 restriction changes and stock transport.

Luckily Farquhar had a good relationship with his Alliance rep and a lot of careful planning in place, especially since he was culling earlier than usual.

"Normally your empty cows are the ones that milk the best and I usually milk them for as long as I can."

Farquhar had also learned a valuable lesson from last season and was able to adjust his plan accordingly.

"I had to carry culled cows through winter and cull them in July. I don't want to be stuck like that again so I'm just drip-feeding them through when there's space available."

Covid in the workplace was also something Hickman and Farquhar had a plan for.

Both men are double vaccinated and boosted and are encouraging their staff to get the booster jab as well.

Hickman had a pragmatic view of the Omicron situation.

"All we can hope is that when we do get it, and I'm pretty sure it's going to touch the lives of almost everyone in New Zealand, that it's mild because we've been boosted.



"That's all we can hope for I think."

He wasn't segregating his workforce, preferring to use a trial milking system developed by Lincoln University.

The trial system utilised ten milkings in seven days, which gave Hickman "huge flexibility" with staff.

"So, if I [end up with] one, even two staff members having to self-isolate, we could continue on quite happily."

All of Hickman's staff are considered critical workers and are therefore eligible for Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs), which also took the pressure off.

"So, if they are a close contact we can continue working and just use the RATs to ensure they're not infected."

Listen below:

Omicron meant Farquhar had to plan ahead again, especially with on-farm deliveries.

"[We try to call] ahead to ensure that farmers are comfortable for me to come on up. I'm fully vaccinated and boosted as well which I advise them on."

The biggest fear for Farquhar's business was the logistical aspect of producing MineralBoost product and then "hauling it around the country".

"If one part of that link of the logistical chain falls down, the farmers don't get their minerals, which are critical for animal health."

Also in today's interview: Craig Hickman talks about DairyMan being in "TikTok jail" after comments on the anti-mandate protesters in Wellington.