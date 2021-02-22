Covid 19 coronavirus: Tractor industry says farm equipment harder to source

Photo / File

Tractor and Machinery Association (TAMA) president Kyle Baxter warned members to expect delays in global manufacturing as well as shipping delays this year.

TAMA members were reporting demand for tractors and equipment steadily building across the country, as customers began to secure their machinery for spring/summer 2021.

"However, the pandemic is continuing to disrupt the overseas supply chain across Europe, America and Asia," he said.

"While New Zealand TAMA members are doing everything they can to ensure machines arrive on time for the season ahead, there will be potential delays in global manufacturing and international shipping routes that could be felt during the first half of the year."

Mr Baxter said members who manufactured within New Zealand are reporting strong order banks for their equipment from customers for this year.

"This is very good news and another sign that our primary industry is still feeling buoyant among the global turmoil," Baxter said.

CLAAS Harvest Centre, Otago dealer principal Daniel Scoles said while supplies of new farm equipment were "not too bad" at the moment, he predicted there could be a Covid-19-related shortage as well short delays getting it freighted and landed on New Zealand docks this year.

"In the next 12 months, it could be hard to get what we want."

He predicted about a drop in new machinery and equipment coming from overseas during the next year, and that would probably affect prices.

He expected one- or two-week delays.

Farm equipment supplier JJ Ltd's managing director Paul Jones, of Invercargill, said he expected to possibly see some delays in deliveries this year because of the pandemic's impact.

Many brands of equipment and tractors source their products from factories in countries such as France and Germany and the United Kingdom, but as they deal with Covid-19 restrictions, production in those factories may well be limited.

"We have been pretty lucky as our suppliers have been pretty good so far, but the next 12 months could be challenging," Jones said.

His clients usually made orders from spring through to autumn but he had been telling them to start to plan earlier and bring their orders forward a few months.