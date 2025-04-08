Occasionally, Dan Henry will attend, a situation affectionately described by the crews as “duck on the pond”.

Henry is ultimately responsible for the 40 episodes made each season, working closely with associate producer Katherine Edmond.

Sound recordist Don Paulin (left), DOP Steve Fisher and director Roz Mason film a mob coming down to the yards. Photo / Catherine Fry

After working on Hyundai Country Calendar since 2008, Henry took over the role of producer three seasons ago from Julian O’Brien.

O’Brien had been associated with the show from 1985 and was the producer from 2005 to 2022.

Henry has been the show’s narrator for the past nine years, and his rich, melodic voice is now a staple part of the show.

And no, he doesn’t sound like that in real life.

“Everyone working on the show is very honoured to be there, and I’m no exception.

“There’s a big queue of industry professionals who want to work with us,” Henry said.

“It’s such an enduring show, unashamedly positive and inspirational.

“It’s one of the few remaining places on TV where you can see real people, in real settings, living their real lives.

“It’s not contrived, and it’s a great programme for a Sunday night to take something good and wholesome into the new week.”

Building a story

The Duncan family at Makahiwi Arabians in the heart of the filming action. Photo / Catherine Fry

Episode ideas come from a wide range of sources and researcher Vivienne Jeffs is very experienced at looking deeper into promising leads.

Henry said people were usually very happy and excited to be approached.

Director Roz Mason said when an episode was assigned, the allocated director went in person to meet the farmers.

She has been directing Hyundai Country Calendar episodes since 2015 and enjoys meeting the inspiring people who take part.

“When I visit, I’m checking out locations, logistics, and what activities will best illustrate their story.

“We look for work they’d genuinely be doing anyway, farming or otherwise, and from this information, I write the list of shots.”

During filming, the director asks questions off-camera, and the response from the farmers is the footage viewers see.

“It’s actually really fun, working outside, bouncing around the hill country on quad bikes, even mucking in and helping occasionally.

“The show is simple storytelling with no gimmicks or tricks.

“We try to represent people truthfully and get to the heart of their relationship with the land.”

Challenges on location

DOP Steve Fisher filming a Hyundai Country Calendar episode at Makahiwi Arabians, Taumarunui. Photo / Catherine Fry

Filming is at the mercy of the weather, technical challenges and time frames.

While people are waterproof, the gear isn’t, and Mason is often seen holding an umbrella over the camera and camera operator.

DOP Steve Fisher has worked with the show for 20 years, filming 10 to 12 stories a year.

In collaboration with the director, he has a major hand in how an episode looks visually.

“It’s so much fun working on such an iconic programme, and the five-day filming schedule helps us really get to know the people and work out the best way to tell their story.

DOP Steve Fisher, left, producer Dan Henry, sound recordist Don Paulin, director Roz Mason. Photo: / Catherine Fry

“The shoots are mentally demanding as I’m constantly reviewing lighting, backgrounds and camera angles.

“It’s also very physical lugging 20kg of equipment around big terrain over big distances, but I absolutely love it.”

Sound recordist Don Paulin has worked intermittently for Hyundai Country Calendar since 1981 and now records about 25 episodes a year.

“It’s a very physical job, but it’s a real honour too, and I love being outside and active while we film something so raw and real.

“Wind noise is a huge challenge along with badly timed animal noises and incidental sounds like planes, traffic, cicadas and background talking.

“The advent of radio mics makes my life easier as I don’t have to use the boom mic and constantly try to stay out of shot.”

In their downtime, Paulin and Fisher could be seen wandering around filming and recording footage and sound snippets that might be useful during the final edit to enhance the episode.

Mason always makes a very detailed edit of the footage, ensuring the story is being portrayed authentically.

After the editor works their magic, Henry has the final sign-off for each episode.

The episode filmed while Coast & Country News was on set will air on TVNZ1 at 7pm on Sunday, April 13.



