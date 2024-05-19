The price of broccoli dropped 32.3 per cent in April. Photo / Unsplash

New Zealand broccoli lovers are in for a treat, as a “phenomenal” season has resulted in great prices for consumers.

According to the latest Stats NZ Food Price Index, the price of broccoli dropped 32.3 per cent in April compared to the same month last year.

Foodstuffs North Island’s head of butchery and produce Brigit Corson said this time a year ago, fresh produce was at the mercy of extreme weather events which wreaked havoc for many growers, but good weather had since turned this around.

“Right now, we’re seeing great supply for produce like broccoli because we’ve had months of fantastic weather, making for near-perfect growing and planting conditions.”

Corson said the price of fresh produce depended on a few different factors, including if it was in season, the growing conditions and whether it was in abundance.

“If there’s been a bumper crop and great supply, that’s when the prices go down.”

She said the price of broccoli had dropped below $1 per head in some cases.

“It’s already a popular vegetable, and we’re seeing sales volumes increase compared to last year, which is really encouraging.”

Jerry Prendergast is the president of United Fresh, which represents New Zealand’s produce industry.

He said growing conditions for broccoli for the past nine months had been “idyllic”.

“You need just the right amount of sunshine and rain, not too much, and we’ve had that virtually week after week, completely at odds with what we experienced the year before.

“This has meant we’ve had phenomenal growth and an absolutely stunning yield.”

Top tips for getting the most out of broccoli